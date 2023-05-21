It’s often been said in articles I consume on a weekly basis that regardless of income, many Americans are living paycheck to paycheck.

For many young workers half my age and making over six figures a year, there is apparently a new solution for these folks: TikTok.

Frankly, the only thing I know about TikTok is that our government warns us against using it because it’s a Chinese spy tool. I’m not quite sure what the Chinese could use from any habits I might form from the use of TikTok, if I used it, but I was curious about how these young earners are applying its use in their financial lives.

“In short videos, people begin by revealing their take-home pay, and in under 60 seconds whittle it down to near zero by enumerating the bills for food, rent, credit cards, utilities, saving and streaming,” an article this week in the Wall Street Journal reports.

They say the hashtag is #paydayroutine and it has 52.9 million views to date.

Apparently, the trick for these high earners is watching videos of how people make it on only $2,000 or $3,000 a month.

I immediately thought that maybe there might be an opportunity for many residents in Martinsville and Henry County to cash in on this opportunity by providing financial advice in 60 second soundbites to these learners who are soaking it up.

I took a quick look at the Martinsville Economic Development Corporation’s website where they list household income for residents in Martinsville and Henry County.

It shows a 2022 report from the Environmental Research Systems Institute and lists that 14.3% of all households in Martinsville and Henry County have an income of less than $15,000.

If young people piling in the dough are trying to learn how to make ends meet with an excess of a hundred grand a year, I’ll bet they could find a pot of gold of advice from people who are getting by on $1,250 a month or less.

Another 15.7% of the households in Martinsville and Henry County are in the $15,000 to $24,999 range, and you can add another 12.4% that fall in the $25,000 to $34,999 category.

It would appear from these numbers that four out of every 10 residents here are surviving on an income that puts them squarely in the target range of the 52.9 million people who’ve taken to learning the secret on TikTok.

The premise behind this approach is that if you watch how other people struggle to pay their bills and succeed on less money than you, then you will find success by applying the same financial principles that are shared in these one-minute videos.

I’ve not watched any of the presentations because I don’t want to leave my online habits for China to exploit, but if I did I would imagine I would see people using most of their money to pay for rent or a mortgage, groceries and utilities.

There is just not much beyond these necessities that funds in this level for 42.4% of the population here will support.

Some of my renter friends tell me new lease agreements around here have doubled and the “new affordable housing” on the horizon by recent projects reported in this newspaper are pushing $1,000 a month.

The costs of simple living is outpacing our income, and I don’t see an end to it anytime soon.

Our community leaders have bragged about our area offering a cost-of-living that is less than much of the country, and I’m always baffled at how these same people insist that in order to recruit qualified people to do the important jobs around here, we must pay them a comparable salary with these other areas that are far more expensive for one to live.

A large banking enterprise advertises the three key applications for breaking free from living paycheck to paycheck is paying off your debt first, then making a budget to discover ways to save, and finally — “consider new ways to make money.”

Ah... now that’s the one I read from virtually every secret solution I’ve been able to uncover.

If your cost of living exceeds your income, you either reduce your cost or you increase your income and ideally, you do both.

Now you know the secret, and you didn’t even have to download the TikTok app.