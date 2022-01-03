Martinsville favorites: Hellebores and cheese straws

TODAY’S WORD is endemic. Examples: Cheese straws have the reputation of being endemic to Martinsville, though they are found in a lot of places.

SUNDAY’S WORD was dox, listed last week by Merriam-Webster as the top word people have been looking up. It means to publicly identify or publish private information about (someone) especially as a form of punishment or revenge. Example: “That may sound straightforward enough — Facebook, like other platforms, wants to prevent users from being doxed or otherwise targeted for harassment — but the company says it needs help defining what information is considered ‘publicly available.’” (Source: K. Bell, “Facebook asks the Oversight Board to help shape its doxing policy,” June 15, engadget.com)

Cheese Straws

Mentioning cheese straws in Today’s Word gives us the mood to make them. Here’s a recipe, shared by Marty Gardner of Martinsville in a 2012 Bulletin article:

Stewart’s Famous Cheese Straws

1 lb. sharp cheddar cheese, grated

2 1/4 cups cake flour (not sifted)

1 1/2 sticks butter, melted, plus a little more

5 or 6 dashes Tabasco sauce

Salt

Chopped pecans or walnuts (optional)

Preheat oven to 260 degrees.

Combine all ingredients except salt and knead without adding more flour. Using a cookie press with a big star attachment, form into a roll and slice 1?4 inch thick. Sprinkle heavily with salt and optional nuts. Bake on center rack for 40 minutes. Makes 100 cheese straws.

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The first flowers to bloom in winter are crocus, daffodil and hellebore. Some years their flowers open in early to mid-February. Hellebore is the answer to Sunday’s trivia question, which asked which flowers bloom from winter through at least April. They are not known for opening as early as now, though while walking through a park last week the Stroller saw some hellebore buds getting ready to open. However, the several dozen hellebore plants in the Stroller’s yard are still in their winter sleep.

Hellebore plants don’t get much of a winter sleep, though. Their tall, heavy older leaf clusters by now fall to the side, their stems arching downward to form a wide circle of leaves around the plant. New hellebore foliage (except for those plants in the park that seem to be in a hurry) are coming up a couple of inches high now. If you have hellebores in your yard, this is a good time to cut away the outer leaves, to make room for the new ones.

However, if you didn’t do that last week, during the warm weather, the cold days expected this week are not likely to tempt you to the chore. The Stroller, too, regrets not having taken advantage — but there’s only so much you can do on a 75 degree day.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Hellebores also are called Lenten rose, Christmas rose and winter rose, though they are not in the rose family. What is their family?

