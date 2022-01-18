Martinsville – Henry County Clergy Caucus Statement on the Progress of Martinsville Reversion and Consolidation

The Holy Scriptures remind us on several occasions to “watch and pray;” however, in nearly every instance, the directives are part of a larger message of persevering readiness.

The phrase behooves us to make our own preparation as well as the need for a consistent examination and positive influence on the world around us – our community. When we turn our glance toward Martinsville and Henry County, there are several areas of concern regarding reversion and public education that heed a prayerful watch from us all.

Community engagement and inclusion has been a critical misstep from the beginning of the process. We continue to look for how our elected officials and leaders demonstrate including the public going forward for input beyond mere information sharing.

The Commission on Local Governments and common sense agree that the citizenry deserves a collaborative and transparent study of our schools and process determining the future of our community at-large.

We are watchful that equity in this issue is more than a buzzword – we owe it to our students and school staff to make educational decisions that are truly in their best interest.

Hastiness can only invite error and chaos. A thoughtful consideration for the nature and scope of and who will conduct a study of our school systems must take place.

We must also be forthcoming about the intended outcomes of such an educational study – are we seeking to provide the best education system possible or work out a predetermined aim to dissolve Martinsville City Schools?

Finally, as Martinsville and Henry County clergy, we are prayerfully watching and at the ready to advocate for our community in a space where oversight and accountability appears murky. We are hopeful that the best interests of the people of Martinsville and Henry County will prevail and invite us all to use this time to slow down, consider the costs, and extend the grace necessary to pivot from decisions in light of better counsel.

M-HC Clergy Caucus members who signed this statement are Pastor Matthew Brown, Pastor Douglas Bynum, Pastor Calvin Curry, Pastor Eric Hairston, Pastor Tyler Millner, Pastor Kelvin G. Perry, Bishop J.C Richardson Jr., Pastor Charles Whitfield and Bishop Don D Williams.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.