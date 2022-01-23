Meyer: Future depends on science-based choices

January has brought us a new governor, Glen Youngkin, and with him new advisors and policies needed to move the state forward through this second year of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our hospitals, workplaces, schools, churches and government offices are experiencing spikes in active cases of COVID in both the Delta and Omicron variations among adults and children. In response to these surges, Governor Youngkin has assembled a new team with hospital leaders, public health experts and physicians to address the spreading of this disease.

The leader of this new COVID-19 advisory committee is Dr. Marty Makary, a surgical oncologist and professor at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Dr. Makary has already expressed some of his views on COVIDCovid-19 management.

According to a recent article in the Bulletin on Jan. 12, Dr. Makary is critical of vaccine mandates except for health care workers. Indeed, it is essential that nurses, aides, and doctors be fully vaccinated to prevent the spread of the disease within a hospital setting and to continue to serve their patients without compromising their own and their families’ health and the ability of the hospitals to remain fully staffed.

Yet, virus management policies must also reflect the reality facing workers outside the hospital environment, workers who regularly interact with a public divided between the vaccinated and unvaccinated and who need protection from exposure to this virus in order to do their own jobs well and to secure the health of their families and communities. The challenge for Dr. Makary and colleagues will be how to balance the desires/needs of some citizens who resist important COVID-19 mitigation steps such as vaccinations and masking with those who practice them. With the daily increases in infection around the Commonwealth, there may be a role for broader mandates to ensure that all Virginians can live safely and prosper into the future.

Another challenge for Dr. Makary and colleagues will be how to keep our children safe in schools right through their college and university experience. The halls of higher learning are not free from the spread of COVID.

This past year colleges and universities struggled to continue in-classroom learning just as did their counterparts in the K-12 systems. Most schools resorted to a hybrid of virtual and in-class learning which resulted in lower test scores in math, science and reading in K-12 programs; a lack of essential hands-on experience for collegiate students studying in programs such as engineering, science, and medicine; and feelings of frustration, depression and isolation on the part of students of all ages. The risks of sides effects from the vaccinations including boosters identified by Dr Makary, while real, pale in comparison to the loss of educational progress toward a successful future for any student who tries to face this powerful virus without a strong vaccination history.

Let’s welcome our new governor and his new Medical Advisory Group. Let’s wish them success as they face the challenges of this pandemic. Our own futures for a healthy, prosperous Virginie depend upon steady, science-based, inclusive choices from our leaders.

The writer lives in Ridgeway.

