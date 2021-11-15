Meyer: Lessons on gridiron would serve politicians well

Last Saturday, Nov. 6, I tuned into the last moments of the Notre Dame-Navy football game and witnessed an event that that made me want to stand up and cheer.
Notre Dame had won and rather soundly, but that wasn’t what caught my attention. As the clock ticked down ending the game, all players from both sides, active and those sitting on the benches, met together in the middle of the field shook hands, clapped each other on the back and then went first to stand in front of the Navy fans to join in singing the midshipmen’s school song; the players then moved to the opposite side of the stadium this time singing the Notre Dame fight song. The TV audience was told this example of good sportsmanship had long been a tradition whenever these two teams played each other.
It was obvious that the coaches, professors, and most importantly the parents of these young men had taught them to respect their opponents and to win magnanimously and to lose gracefully. These lessons are not easy to learn and very hard to practice in the heat of competition, yet they are necessary lessons for players of any sport.
Is it too much to expect that these behaviors demonstrated by young men following a hard- fought football game also be practiced by candidates at the end of a political battle to win the honor of leading the American people for four years as their President?
The results of the 2020 election for the presidency showed that the challenge to lose gracefully was too much for Donald Trump. Indeed, Trump’s loud protests of fraud and his campaign to whip-up his base to protest the results and insist that an alternative slate of electors be put into place in key states so that his name could be put on the winning side of the scoreboard began even before votes were cast and counted.
Trump continues even today to present himself as a victim of unscrupulous voters, biased election workers and a liberal media all dedicated to denying him a second term as President. As voters, we must stand up and call out this farce.
We must demand better behavior from any candidate seeking our vote. We need candidates whose egos do not override their abilities to engage in critical thinking, vigorous debate and compromise so necessary to leading a diverse nation such as the United States. We also need candidates who can face the challenge of a campaign loss with dignity and demonstrate respect for an opponent and for the voting process itself.