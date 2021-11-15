Meyer: Lessons on gridiron would serve politicians well

Last Saturday, Nov. 6, I tuned into the last moments of the Notre Dame-Navy football game and witnessed an event that that made me want to stand up and cheer.

Notre Dame had won and rather soundly, but that wasn’t what caught my attention. As the clock ticked down ending the game, all players from both sides, active and those sitting on the benches, met together in the middle of the field shook hands, clapped each other on the back and then went first to stand in front of the Navy fans to join in singing the midshipmen’s school song; the players then moved to the opposite side of the stadium this time singing the Notre Dame fight song. The TV audience was told this example of good sportsmanship had long been a tradition whenever these two teams played each other.

It was obvious that the coaches, professors, and most importantly the parents of these young men had taught them to respect their opponents and to win magnanimously and to lose gracefully. These lessons are not easy to learn and very hard to practice in the heat of competition, yet they are necessary lessons for players of any sport.

Is it too much to expect that these behaviors demonstrated by young men following a hard- fought football game also be practiced by candidates at the end of a political battle to win the honor of leading the American people for four years as their President?