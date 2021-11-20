Miles 4 Vets helps veterans get to appointments

Cranberry sauce

What does cranberry sauce mean to your Thanksgiving table?

The Stroller grew up with “cranberry sauce” being a perfectly round, smooth, deep red disc of a sweet and tangy flavor. Imagine the surprise when another version was discovered at a different table: lumpy with berries of different shades of deep red.

In North America, cranberry sauce was first sold to the public in 1912 in Hanson, Mass., and only after cranberries had ripened. Canned cranberry sauce was first produced and sold in 1941, allowing it to be available year-round — but when else do we really eat it than the holidays?

Each can of cranberry sauce comes from 200 cranberries.

