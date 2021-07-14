Missing a dog but not our bluegrass

TODAY’S WORD is alacrity. Example: Charles grabbed the report and had it typed and updated with amazing alacrity.
Dog-gone, help needed
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was anachronistic. It means a chronological missing placing of people, events and customs. Or more simply: in the wrong time reference. Example: Will’s Nehru jacket and bell bottoms were anachronistic, but he wore them to the party at Helen’s house anyway.
Josh Stover, who lives in the Spruce Street Extension area of Martinsville, is dealing the trauma of having seen his dog run off and not return.
He wrote to The Stroller this past weekend to say his Chihuahua had jumped out of the car window Friday afternoon, and he confirmed on Tuesday that he hasn’t seen her since.
She’s a 9-year-old Chihuahua, brown and wearing a Seresto collar, he said. There is a colored chip on her stomach.
Josh’s original plea said he fears that she’s “all alone, probably thirsty, hungry, sad and lost; as I am. She’s my baby girl. I’m devastated as I lie in bed all alone when she is usually right beside me, knowing that she’s out there all by herself.”
We know how he feels and want to help.
So if you see Josh’s runaway dog, give him a call at 276-806-7798 or drop an email to The Stroller.
A really big show
Did you see that the Bluegrass Festival has returned to Stuart after its pandemic hiatus?
The 4-day event got underway with a free day on Wednesday and will continue through Saturday, when about 12 hours of music will be performed by a variety of bands at Wayside Bluegrass Park in Stuart.
The host band is Johnny & Jeanette Williams, but during the next three nights you can see more than a dozen performers.
Today, for instance, is Mayo River Alliance at 6-7:15 p.m.; Tom & Beverly Horton & Company at 7:25-8:40; and Kevin Pratter Band at 8:50-10:05.
Four-day tickets are $50 at www.visitpatrickcounty.org or call 276-692-4149.
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Reunions Magazine, in a report updated in April, reports that the Burton Family Reunion celebrated its 125th anniversary this year near Mitchell, Ind.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: We think of family reunions as an annual gathering for a few hours at a home or a park. How often do most people have family reunions?
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.