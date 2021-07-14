Missing a dog but not our bluegrass

TODAY’S WORD is alacrity. Example: Charles grabbed the report and had it typed and updated with amazing alacrity.

Dog-gone, help needed

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was anachronistic. It means a chronological missing placing of people, events and customs. Or more simply: in the wrong time reference. Example: Will’s Nehru jacket and bell bottoms were anachronistic, but he wore them to the party at Helen’s house anyway.

Josh Stover, who lives in the Spruce Street Extension area of Martinsville, is dealing the trauma of having seen his dog run off and not return.

He wrote to The Stroller this past weekend to say his Chihuahua had jumped out of the car window Friday afternoon, and he confirmed on Tuesday that he hasn’t seen her since.

She’s a 9-year-old Chihuahua, brown and wearing a Seresto collar, he said. There is a colored chip on her stomach.

Josh’s original plea said he fears that she’s “all alone, probably thirsty, hungry, sad and lost; as I am. She’s my baby girl. I’m devastated as I lie in bed all alone when she is usually right beside me, knowing that she’s out there all by herself.”