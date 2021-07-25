More books -- including one by a 'Redheaded Stranger'

TODAY’S WORD is fester. Example: “Seems a pity not to take a chance to end a quarrel. Isn’t it better than to let it fester?” (Source: Isobel Crawley in “Downton Abbey”)
SUNDAY’S WORD was flux. It means a continued flow or change or causing fluctuation. Example: “The nature of life is not permanence, but flux.” (Source: Carson in “Downton Abbey”)
New library books
The following books are among the new books shelved for checkout from the Blue Ridge Regional Library:
- “Fallen: a Novel of Suspense” by Linda Castillo
- “Sleeping Bear” by Connor Sullivan
- “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller
- “Nine Lives” by Danielle Steel
- “Dear Miss Metropolitan” by Carolyn Ferrell
- “Razorblade Tears” by S.A. Cosby
- “Choose Me” by Tess Gerritsen and Gary Braver
- “The Stranger in the Mirror” by Liv Constantine
- “Santa’s Sweetheart” by Janet Dailey
- “The Bone Code: a Temperance Brennan Novel” by Kathy Reichs
- “Falling” by T.J. Newman
- “The Duke & I” by Julia Quinn
- “Forever My Own” by Tracie Peterson
- “Willie Nelson’s Letters to America” by Willie Nelson with Turk Pipkin
- “Rodney Scott’s World of BBQ: Recipes & Perspectives From the Legendary Pitmaster” by Rodney Scott & Lolis Eric Elie
Willie Nelson
In his new book “Willie Nelson’s Letters to America,” the musician-author writes inspirational letters to, among others, his family members, his guitar “Trigger,” his hero Gene Autry, the U.S. Founding Fathers and various people he considers personal heroes.
The letters include some lyrics from his songs, including “Let Me Be a Man,” “Family Bible,” “Summer of Roses,” “Me and Paul,” “A Horse called Music,” “Healing Hands of Time” and “Yesterday’s Wine.”
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Arthur Herbert Fonzarelli, known as “Fonzie” or “The Fonz,” was a hugely popular character on the television sitcom “Happy Days,” which was made in the 1970s and early 1980s and set in the 1950s. He was the cool guy with the slicked back hair, leather jacket and motorcycle who guys admired and girls fawned over. His leather jacket has been on display at the National Museum of American History, part of the Smithsonian Institution, since the early 1990s.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who was the only person Fonzie allowed to call him “Arthur”?
