More books -- including one by a 'Redheaded Stranger'

In his new book “Willie Nelson’s Letters to America,” the musician-author writes inspirational letters to, among others, his family members, his guitar “Trigger,” his hero Gene Autry, the U.S. Founding Fathers and various people he considers personal heroes.

The letters include some lyrics from his songs, including “Let Me Be a Man,” “Family Bible,” “Summer of Roses,” “Me and Paul,” “A Horse called Music,” “Healing Hands of Time” and “Yesterday’s Wine.”

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Arthur Herbert Fonzarelli, known as “Fonzie” or “The Fonz,” was a hugely popular character on the television sitcom “Happy Days,” which was made in the 1970s and early 1980s and set in the 1950s. He was the cool guy with the slicked back hair, leather jacket and motorcycle who guys admired and girls fawned over. His leather jacket has been on display at the National Museum of American History, part of the Smithsonian Institution, since the early 1990s.

TODAY'S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who was the only person Fonzie allowed to call him "Arthur"?

