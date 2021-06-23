Movies at the park and roads that help us go

TODAY’S WORD is acquiescence. Example: Ferd's acquiescence when provoked by Georgia was unusual because everyone knew him to be so stoic.

Movies in the park

Did you see that movies are coming back to Jack Dalton Park this Friday night?

Henry County Parks & Recreation announced that the venerable "Karate Kid" would be shown for free in the picnic shelter. Games and music get under way at 7:30, and then the movie starts at 9. There will be drinks and snacks for sale.

Subsequent dates and movies have not been announced.

Highway to heaven

Did you read about how the Henry County Board of Supervisors wants to work with Rockingham County in North Carolina to build some more of the long-promised I-73 into Virginia? That's a grand plan that may or may not happen.

But do you remember the first time you ever drove or were a passenger in a vehicle on an interstate highway?