Movies at the park and roads that help us go

TODAY’S WORD is acquiescence. Example: Ferd's acquiescence when provoked by Georgia was unusual because everyone knew him to be so stoic.
WEDNESDAY'S WORD was is effervescent. It means in human terms to express an extreme and appealing lively quality. Example: Finn was much more effervescent than his sister, Hazel.
Movies in the park
Did you see that movies are coming back to Jack Dalton Park this Friday night?
Henry County Parks & Recreation announced that the venerable "Karate Kid" would be shown for free in the picnic shelter. Games and music get under way at 7:30, and then the movie starts at 9. There will be drinks and snacks for sale.
Subsequent dates and movies have not been announced.
Highway to heaven
Did you read about how the Henry County Board of Supervisors wants to work with Rockingham County in North Carolina to build some more of the long-promised I-73 into Virginia? That's a grand plan that may or may not happen.
But do you remember the first time you ever drove or were a passenger in a vehicle on an interstate highway?
The Stroller recalls that a short bit of 4-lane, about 4 miles, was built between two new exits on state roads near town. There really wasn't any reason much to have that stretch -- because after 5 minutes, vehicles had to exit going one way or the other. It's sort of comical to think about now.
But, boy, did we think we were flying to get to go 70 mph! Back then, of course, there were "muscle cars" that could go pretty fast, and typical highways didn't accommodate them very well.
A few years after that stretch was open, there were another few miles built on either end that actually made the jaunts over to the interstate worthwhile. But what an amazing change interstate highways brought to American travel.
Cheesy fun
The "Dad Jokes" book offered one more funny for us:
What is a cheese that is made backwards?
Edam.
Don't cringe.
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: 0 positive is the most prevalent of the eight different blood types (A, B, AB and O, and either positive or negative for each), appearing in about 37% of the public.
TODAY'S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the rarest type of blood and what percentage of the population has it?
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.