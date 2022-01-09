Musings of a pandemic, both past and present

Thursday night Sandy Strayer, superintendent of Henry County Public Schools, said at a school board meeting that the spread of COVID-19 in Henry County schools is rampant right now, and the school system’s communications director, Monica Hatchett, described the rates as “pretty scary.”

I asked Monica just what “pretty scary” was, and she told me that just before the winter break, for the week of Dec. 10, there were 14 students and one staff member with COVID. On Friday those numbers had grown to 158 students and 53 staff members.

By Friday afternoon Sovah Health in Martinsville announced they would again be scaling back elective and non-urgent surgeries because our community “is again in the midst of a COVID-19 surge.”

Putting this coronavirus pandemic in perspective, Johns Hopkins University said on Friday there had been 5.4 million deaths worldwide due to COVID.

In my lifetime, this pandemic tops the flu pandemic of 1968 when about a million people lost their lives to what was called “the Hong Kong Flu,” but it doesn’t come close to the 36 million that died of AIDS between 2005 and 2012 during the HIV/AIDS pandemic.

This coronavirus pandemic has surpassed the death tolls of the Antonine plague of 165 A.D., the third cholera pandemic of 1852, flu pandemic of 1889, sixth cholera pandemic of 1910 and the Asian flu of 1956.

But, our two-year-old virus still pales when compared to the bubonic plague of 541 A.D. when 25 million people died, the flu pandemic of 1918 when as many as 50 million people are estimated to have died, or the worst pandemic in the history of man: the bubonic plague of 1346 known as “the black death” where the death toll is estimated to have been between 75 and 200 million.

It’s important to also point out that in the year 2022, the world population is projected to top 7.9 billion. During the seven years that the black death ravaged the land, the earth’s population was only around 450 million.

To put that into perspective, while COVID-19 has claimed 0.0006 percent of the people on earth, the black death reduced the earth’s population by 16 to 44 percent, depending on what estimate is used.

Can you imagine? We all know someone who has had COVID and survived and we all know others who had COVID and died, but the people on earth in the 1300’s lost one out of three people because of that bubonic plague.

The Virginia Department of Health on Friday counted 15,642 people in the state who have died due to COVID-19.

Similarly, the influenza pandemic of 1918 lasted two years and claimed about 16,000 Virginians, according to an article in the Encyclopedia Virginia, a project of Virginia Humanities in partnership with the Library of Virginia.

Just like COVID-19, it “raged through Virginia” and spread “through cities, small towns, isolated rural areas, and military camps,” the article states.

People who contracted this flu suffered high fever, nausea and often severe pneumonia.

And again, just like COVID, public gatherings were prohibited and “the Red Cross distributed cloth masks, but viral infections were unknown to medical science at the time.

“Doctors and nurses were driven to exhaustion caring for their patients, while in rural areas without access to hospitals the weight of coping fell on family members,” the article states.

Federal and state governments, including Virginia, “downplayed the severity of the epidemic so as not to cause panic,” it said.

It may seem like this past pandemic was long, long ago, but then I realize my father was four years old when it occurred, and there was no emergency room to go to, no drug store with a free vaccine to take and no tests for anyone who had been exposed.

I’m vaxxed and boosted and wear my mask when I’m out and in close quarters with others because, well, that’s just who I am. I don’t believe the government conspiracy theories or any alleged cover-up by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

I do believe that history shows us pandemics occur and will likely continue to occur in the future.

The very existence of a vaccine that helps prevent one from contracting COVID-19 and failing that, reduces the severity of symptoms if you get it, has to be one of the most incredible accomplishments of this generation.

It makes me wonder what could be accomplished if all good endeavors were approached with the same intensity.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

