My personal take on four news events of 2021

When compiling the stories for the year in review article that appears in today’s edition of the Bulletin, I couldn’t help recalling the memories of these events and of the people involved.

News stories, by virtue of what they are, remain void of the reporter’s opinion or reflection of the contents, so if you’ll indulge me I’d like to take advantage of the opportunity this column provides and give you my personal take on four of the stories from 2021:

Barry DorseyDr. Barry Dorsey died a year ago this month. I remember when the former governor the late Gerald Baliles recruited him to spearhead the creation of a New College in Martinsville.

Baliles was smitten with Dorsey’s charm and ability to get the job done, and everyone I know who became acquainted with Dorsey was of similar mind.

In his retirement, Dr. Dorsey was actively involved in a number of local organizations, and among them was the Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society.

Not too long before his death he sat beside me on a bench in the old courtroom of the former courthouse as we listened to a presentation on some event of historical significance.

Always curious, he asked how I was doing, how I liked reporting for the paper, how writing was different from radio and television and on and on.

We parted and I left feeling really good about myself and sorry that I allowed him to permit me to monopolize the conversation talking about myself.

He was a remarkable person with a certain and sincere kindness that pressed through the troubles of the day and permeated everyone he touched.

We should all try to be more like Dr. Barry Dorsey.

NAFTAI didn’t know Dudley Walker personally, but in the story of his death last year he was named the last great industrialist of “The Sweatshirt Capital of the World,” and it reminded me of the time I interviewed L.F. Payne when he represented the 5th District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

It was also about the time that the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) had just been passed.

In the interview, Congressman Payne promised me that “not one job would be lost in Martinsville and Henry County as a result of NAFTA.”

I dare say there has not been one single event that had as great a negative impact on our community as NAFTA, and I’ve never interviewed a politician since who has been able to top that monumental lie uttered by Payne.

EconomyOf all the economic announcements, the one about drink-can manufacturer Crown Holdings almost slipped under the radar.

In fact, it wasn’t until a few days after the announcement that Deputy County Administrator Dale Wagoner pointed out that the company’s initial investment of $145 million was the largest in the history of the county.

Many of you remember the days of DuPont and the economic stability they brought us. Those days are long gone, but the likes of Crown Holdings is the closest we’ve gotten since DuPont left town, and it should be duly noted.

El NortenoThe shootings at El Norteno were tragic, and in my opinion, probably preventable.

I wrote a story about the restaurant before the deadly incident occurred and was chastised by my good friends at the police and health departments for being overzealous in my reporting of what was described as a “raid.”

Both the police and health department folks were adamant there was no raid, although both admitted they were present at the restaurant at the same time for the purpose of investigating possible health violations.

The health department also admitted they called the local police to back them up because a bar environment could be dangerous.

Just so you know, my definition of a police raid is when there is a law enforcement action on a home or business where suspected criminal activity is involved.

Regardless, on a February night, when the bar should have been legally closed, an argument broke out and an unbelievable scene unfolded as two people were killed and two others were wounded.

It could have been much, much worse.

On that night as I stood in a parking lot full of shell casings and broken glass I looked into the eyes of the officers conducting a nervous press conference and couldn’t help but wonder if they had wished their preventative efforts had been stronger.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.