MY WORD: First week of school had its bumps

Confusing school assignments. The iPad not working out. Stressful times. And a weird school schedule – and next week, the school schedule changes.
Here’s how my virtual school went, the first week.
This is the first time in history most people have been going to school online. And why? Because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Canvas took a few days to figure out, but now it’s pretty simple. Canvas is a learning app for students and teachers to communicate, and it gives an easy way for teachers to give assignments to the students. To turn in assignments, you can do your work on the iPad and take a screenshot or do it on paper and take a picture and send the screenshot or picture to the teacher over the internet.
Canvas also has a conference thing, so you can do video chats with the teacher and all the students. When we are in video chat, sometimes my cat will get in school with me for some free education. One time a girl had a bunny with her, and that is what I call pure cuteness.
It has ways you can take links from places, and you can easily send work to your teachers through a thing in there where you have your teacher’s email, but it’s easy to find your teacher without having to spell their last name and remember the first letter of their first name – that would be a challenge.
If I want to contact my science teacher, I would go to the email section and select a course, and it would say “Science,” and then it gives you the options of the teachers who teach that grade, and then you choose the teacher, so it’s easy to find the teacher there.
Sometimes lessons are very hard to find when you don’t know where they come from, so you have to ask your teachers where to get them, and sometimes that’s still pretty confusing.
If you don’t know where the right things go, if you can’t find something in the Assignments section, you can always look in different areas of the screen like the regular Home Page or the Syllabus, the guideline of what the class will be about.
One time I accidentally started a quiz without reading through the lesson beforehand. That was a total freak-out moment. I didn’t know what it was about, and I didn’t know what to do next.
In band you’re just getting used to the new instrument you got, and you get really close to the sound you’re trying to get, but it doesn’t come out. That happens with my clarinet.
I feel like it would be really hard for the band teachers to teach kids how to use instruments without being really close to them, so they can touch the instrument and show them how.
Not being able to see my friends is hard. Well, you can see them – on the computer screen – but you can’t talk to them, like at lunch, and obviously there’s no bus.
Virtual school is going to be hard for the kids who don’t have internet to do school at home – obviously – and it’s going to be difficult for the kids who have trouble understanding this and don’t have people at home who can help them much, but most of the kids seem to have it working.
Sixth-grader Mary Evelyn Quirk is the daughter of Holly Kozelsky of Dyer’s Store and Andy Quirk of Martinsville.
