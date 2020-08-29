MY WORD: This is a teacher's view of distance learning

I answer 100+ emails every day, I Zoom with my students every day (three classes each day for 30 minutes) where I go over their lesson in Canvas, teach the lesson for that day, answer their questions, try to get them to talk and share things so I can get to know them better, and then manage the classes to make sure everyone has a shirt on, has themselves muted while I’m teaching, take attendance and make sure they all can access the websites and videos for that day — then I’m constantly checking their work (because everyone can’t get their assignments done each day for different reasons), I’m planning with the BEST ever math team, I’m designing my lessons in Canvas (where we are still learning and teaching ourselves new tricks and strategies), then I’m making activities and assessments to put in Canvas, (between all this I’ve talked to several parents and students to help troubleshoot iPad issues or even calm a mom who’s overwhelmed and crying). Then I’m actually recording my lessons for each day (to help those students who can’t meet on Zoom and for those who did meet but need more instruction and examples) — meetings and PD, then I reach out to my teammates and guidance counselor to discuss students who we haven’t seen at all or those who may need assistance, and then I’m checking for more work and entering grades, and at 3:30 p.m. I’m thinking, “Where did the day go??”