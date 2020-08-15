MY WORD: Virtual schooling will leave many kids behind

Helping my own kid with virtual schooling was confusing enough – and then I ended up taking off work to help some neighborhood kids, too.
Results? Some of those kids should be just fine, if I and other neighbors keep helping them (and we are working out a plan and schedule); but their siblings, of a different age and another school, probably will miss the entire year of education.
It’s as if these kids don’t matter or exist at all.
Bottom line: First, some students’ iPads still don’t work with the educational programs; and second, it’s more than a matter of activating an iPad. This isn’t like the classroom, where students are told “Do this now.” It’s a complicated process kids need to be able to navigate, to choose a task from a myriad of confusing options, then choose the next one, then the next — on their own.
These boys whose family doesn’t have internet brought their iPads to me for help. Because I work from home, I could help kids in spells all day long, each day.
However, none of the neighbor kids’ iPads were connected with their schools, and it was an uphill battle to get that worked out.
By law, schools aren’t supposed talk about students with anyone other than the parent. So I started the message to schools by saying, “I realize you can’t talk to me about the students, but I can tell you about the situation. The only way they will get any schooling done this year is if other parties outside the family help them.”
My request for help got different responses from the different schools – one school was so quick to respond to every email and phone call that I was immensely impressed, and the other school sent me two replies basically telling me they won’t deal with anyone but the parents (whom I had told them were not engaged in education).
The school that worked with me to help those kids did that without violating any confidentiality law. They just sent me information that had to do with the classes and an iPad, not the kid, but it got us going. As for the other school – would it have helped if I had sent them a screenshot of a message from the parents’ Facebook page: “F&#@ the schools. If they don’t want to do their jobs this year and take the kids, they better not dare come knocking on my door for anything. #moreteacherspaiddaysoff #covidconspiracy #worldgonetohell” ?
Some of the kids never did make any connection with their school or teachers. For those who did, as well as with my daughter, I had to keep checking that they were getting all their components completed, and joining in all the video chats.
Imagine this: I’m on the phone with someone, or concentrating on writing, with one or another frantic kid yanking my sleeve: “Miss Holly? Miss Holly!”
I spent an entire day trying to get the iPads figured out for those kids, to no avail, and my daughter’s classes for her. The next day, I abandoned my job altogether to concentrate on their problems.
I took one kid to his school for an IT worker to straighten out his iPad. It had not worked for the kid because it had a glitch. The IT worker fixed it, and after a great deal of effort at home, I got the kid caught up on all his classes.
What was stupid on my part was not to take the other kids’ iPads with me also to that friendly IT worker. He probably would have helped them. Their own school would not let me bring in the iPad to be set up, and the kids’ parents didn’t care.
This has been a crazy, hair-pulling, fingernail-biting week for me, and I am in the category of second-best able to help kids during this time.
The best case scenario for a virtual-schooling parent would be to be a well-educated, technologically sophisticated person who doesn’t have a job or other obligations.
I am college-educated, and I use technologies such as videoconferencing for my job. I’m used to making my way around complicated websites and anticipating what needs to be done even when it’s not clear. I’ve even interviewed school staff and written articles about how the virtual schooling works! Yet I still had a hard time with it.
A local community activist told me that college-educated with technology-using jobs is only 10% of the local population, and if it was this hard for me, how hard would it be for adults who haven’t had to deal with anything remotely similar to this before?
What now? This is the year that will separate the advantaged children from the disadvantaged. It will forever repress children who don’t have the support networks to lift them up.
In most of the dealings I’ve had with the schools this week, I’ve come to respect and appreciate what must be hectic, difficult and constant work on behalf of the staff. Even so, some kids need intense support.
There should be an emergency-help program that pairs up caring adults with children whose teachers have not heard from them yet, or children who teachers feel aren’t getting the help they need. It could be school staff, or local residents who pass background security checks, but someone needs to be authorized to be the go-between for the schools and these lost children.
If an adult calls or emails a school and says that this kid’s parents will not or cannot help, the schools need to have a way to reach that kid.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!