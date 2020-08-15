MY WORD: Virtual schooling will leave many kids behind

My request for help got different responses from the different schools – one school was so quick to respond to every email and phone call that I was immensely impressed, and the other school sent me two replies basically telling me they won’t deal with anyone but the parents (whom I had told them were not engaged in education).

The school that worked with me to help those kids did that without violating any confidentiality law. They just sent me information that had to do with the classes and an iPad, not the kid, but it got us going. As for the other school – would it have helped if I had sent them a screenshot of a message from the parents’ Facebook page: “F&#@ the schools. If they don’t want to do their jobs this year and take the kids, they better not dare come knocking on my door for anything. #moreteacherspaiddaysoff #covidconspiracy #worldgonetohell” ?

Some of the kids never did make any connection with their school or teachers. For those who did, as well as with my daughter, I had to keep checking that they were getting all their components completed, and joining in all the video chats.

Imagine this: I’m on the phone with someone, or concentrating on writing, with one or another frantic kid yanking my sleeve: “Miss Holly? Miss Holly!”