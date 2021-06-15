Name your team for golf fundraiser

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Board on Geographic Names meets monthly to standardize the names of places, features and areas in the United States and its territories. The board's Domestic Names Committee usually does not approve of names with hyphens or apostrophes because of confusion that can result. In April 1999 the governor of Montana signed legislation to remove the word "squaw" from any geographic features in the state -- and there were 72 of them. Minnesota enacted similar legislation in 1995, and it took two years to change 17 names, with two counties resisting.