Name your team for golf fundraiser

TODAY’S WORD is germinate. Example: It takes corn around 7 to 10 days at 50 degrees to germinate.
TUESDAY'S WORD was double-digging. It refers to a method of preparing the soil by digging a trench then putting the soil from one row into the next row. Example: Howard never had any luck with his potato patch until he started double-digging the area in late winter.
Driving veterans
Mobility Management has a volunteer opportunity: Become a volunteer driver, taking veterans in our community to their medical care. (You would be reimbursed at 50 cents a mile). For more information, contact Mandy Folman at 276-632-6442 or mfolman@southernaaa.org.
Golf tournament
Bassett Fire Department's fourth annual Tim Gilbert Memorial Golf Tournament will be played Saturday at Forest Park Country Club. The shotgun start is at 1 p.m., but people should arrive by 12:30 p.m. for registration. Lunch will be served by Luci's Simply Southern.
The games are four-person captain's choice at $240 per team, which includes one set of one mulligan, one red tee, one toss and one grip. Additional sets will be available for $10 per set. You can have a pro hit your drive on No. 2.
A trophy will be given for first place in closest to the pin prize on all par 3s.
A hole-in-one wins $15,000 toward a new car, sponsored by Nelson Automotive Group. For more information or to register a team, call Bryan Ferguson at 276-226-0542; Jordan France at 276-358-2909; or Wesley Haynes at 276-252-8766.
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Board on Geographic Names meets monthly to standardize the names of places, features and areas in the United States and its territories. The board's Domestic Names Committee usually does not approve of names with hyphens or apostrophes because of confusion that can result. In April 1999 the governor of Montana signed legislation to remove the word "squaw" from any geographic features in the state -- and there were 72 of them. Minnesota enacted similar legislation in 1995, and it took two years to change 17 names, with two counties resisting.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which president established the Board on Geographic Names?
