TODAY’S WORD is dissolution. Example: “I knew that this family was approaching dissolution. I wasn’t aware that dissolution was already upon us.” (Source: Dowager Countess Violet of Grantham in ‘Downton Abbey’)

THURSDAY’S WORD was impropriety. It means a failure to observe standards or show due honesty or modesty; improper language, behavior, or character. Example: “Alas, I am beyond impropriety.” (Source: Dowager Countess Violet of Grantham in ‘Downton Abbey’)

Back to school

Normally heading back to school is on automatic pilot, but after such a weird year last year getting back to normal may seem a bit odd.

If you think you would like some pointers on the return to school, check out this free virtual workshop, “Back-to-School Pointers,” offered by the Patrick Henry Community College Workforce, Economic and Community Development. It will be held online from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

New trails

Ribbon cuttings on two new trails will be today: 10 a.m. at the Woodland Trail at the Spencer-Penn Centre, and 2 p.m. at the Paw Path Pollinator at the Smith River Sports Complex.