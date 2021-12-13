No matter its funny name, eggnog is a favorite treat

TODAY’S WORD is queue. Example: There was a long queue at the market Sunday after church.
MONDAY’S WORD was row. It means a noisy disturbance or quarrel. This “row” rhymes with “brow.” Example: Larry and Paul had a row which could be heard all the way down the hall.
Christmas dinners
Folks are still talking about what their traditional holiday meals are — and it’s much more varied than the Stroller had realized. Share your traditions here by emailing or calling the Stroller.
Terresa Leopold has clam chowder and cornbread on Christmas Eve, and her Christmas dinners are either Chinese or Mexican meals — all made from scratch, of course.
Holly Burton starts her cooking early, because her Christmas Eve spread includes “a beef of some sort for the main entry with burgundy mushrooms” that cook for 9 hours. That’s served with macaroni and cheese and potatoes, with eggnog to drink.
Coats Clark cooks “the best beef on Christmas Eve” and brunch for Christmas Day.
Sandra Belcher Chappell gets an early meal going of ham biscuits and all the trimmings on Christmas Eve.
Pearl Richardson Minter’s family starts Christmas morning with homemade waffles, then have a ham and turkey dinner later.
Susan Fleenor is going to try out Gordon Ramsay’s recipe for Beef Wellington this Christmas, though her family usually have a standing rib roast.
Elizabeth Anne Cheshire serves oyster stew on Christmas Eve.
Oyster stew is what Ann Crenshaw serves for Christmas Day breakfast, and later in the day, it’s turkey and ham.
Nog?
Do you ever wonder how eggnog gets its curious name? Historians aren’t exactly sure, but many speculate that it could come from the word “nog,” which was an abbreviation for “noggin,” a wooden mug; “nog” meaning a strong ale; and/or “grog,” meaning rum.
The Stroller recently purchased a bottle of Homestead Creamery’s eggnog at Kroger, and can vouch for it as being the best commercial eggnog ever tasted. It is delicious. Homestead Creamery is in Franklin County and uses milk from nearby farms. Their milks and eggnogs come in glass bottles you pay a deposit for, so don’t forget to return them the next time you go to Kroger. Does anyone know where else you can find Homestead Creamery eggnog locally?
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Panama hat is made in Ecuador from the straw of the toquilla palm tree, but Ecuador doesn’t get the credit for it in the U.S. It’s the style hat Theodore Roosevelt was wearing when he returned from visiting the construction of the Panama Canal, and the newspapers described it as a “Panama hat.” It became popular men’s hat in the 1910s.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which popular men’s hat of the 1910s was named for a town in Germany? It is similar to the bowler hat, but made of fur felt and much softer.
