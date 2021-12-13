No matter its funny name, eggnog is a favorite treat

Pearl Richardson Minter’s family starts Christmas morning with homemade waffles, then have a ham and turkey dinner later.

Susan Fleenor is going to try out Gordon Ramsay’s recipe for Beef Wellington this Christmas, though her family usually have a standing rib roast.

Elizabeth Anne Cheshire serves oyster stew on Christmas Eve.

Oyster stew is what Ann Crenshaw serves for Christmas Day breakfast, and later in the day, it’s turkey and ham.

Nog?

Do you ever wonder how eggnog gets its curious name? Historians aren’t exactly sure, but many speculate that it could come from the word “nog,” which was an abbreviation for “noggin,” a wooden mug; “nog” meaning a strong ale; and/or “grog,” meaning rum.