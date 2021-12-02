Now hear this: Free wreath classes at local libraries

TODAY’S WORD is part of a series on current slang: sauce. Example: He’s got that sauce.

THURSDAY’S WORD was CD9. It means you can’t keep talking because a parent is nearby. Example: “And then Tyler told Marcel that he—CD9! I finished that math homework.”

Hard to hear movies

Slashfilm.com had an interesting article, “Here’s Why Movie Dialogue Has Gotten More Difficult to Understand (And Three Ways To Fix It)” from Nov. 30.

Author Ben Pearson wrote that in the past 10 years or so he’s had a much more difficult time understand what the actors are saying in movies than he used to. He lists some reasons why that might be.

First, some directors just make movies that way because they want to, he said, citing Christopher Nolan as an example: “He uses his power to make sure his films push the boundaries of sound design.” Some of that is because characters are speaking through masks (costume masks, not the everyday kind we wear nowadays).

Second, it comes from the modern “naturalistic” acting style, as opposed to the way actors used to over-project so words can be heard even by the people furthest away.