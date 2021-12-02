Now hear this: Free wreath classes at local libraries

TODAY’S WORD is part of a series on current slang: sauce. Example: He’s got that sauce.
THURSDAY’S WORD was CD9. It means you can’t keep talking because a parent is nearby. Example: “And then Tyler told Marcel that he—CD9! I finished that math homework.”
Hard to hear movies
Slashfilm.com had an interesting article, “Here’s Why Movie Dialogue Has Gotten More Difficult to Understand (And Three Ways To Fix It)” from Nov. 30.
Author Ben Pearson wrote that in the past 10 years or so he’s had a much more difficult time understand what the actors are saying in movies than he used to. He lists some reasons why that might be.
First, some directors just make movies that way because they want to, he said, citing Christopher Nolan as an example: “He uses his power to make sure his films push the boundaries of sound design.” Some of that is because characters are speaking through masks (costume masks, not the everyday kind we wear nowadays).
Second, it comes from the modern “naturalistic” acting style, as opposed to the way actors used to over-project so words can be heard even by the people furthest away.
Third, he writes, movie-makers lately are more interested in all this new technology of the day and they can only pay attention to so much; dialogue sound tends to fall by the wayside. They also focus more on other types of sound effects.
Also, he said, the people who make movies probably don’t realize the talking is hard to hear. They’ve heard the lines so much that they know what the actors are saying when they put together scenes, so they feel like since they can “hear” it, others can too.
New library books
Here are the books Blue Ridge Regional Library Cataloger Melissa Chapman is getting on the bookshelves, ready to be checked out today or at least by Monday:
- “Autopsy: a Scarpetta Novel” by Patricia Cornwell
- “The Midnight Lock: a Lincoln Rhyme Novel” by Jeffrey Deaver
- “Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult
- “Crazy Like a Fox: a Fox Crossing, Maine, Novel” by Melinda Metz
Christmas wreath class
The library system has free pine wreath-making classes from the Virgina Cooperative Extension: 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Martinsville (call 276-403-5430 to register) and 3:30 p.m. Monday at Stuart (276-694-3352).
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: When women started cutting off their long hair to create the bob hairstyles in the 1920s, many were surprised to learn that their hair was naturally curly. The weight of long hair stretches out curls, but they spring to life when hair is short. The fashion of bobs was to have the hair in curls, starting with a more wildly curly look in the early 1920s, evolving into the more controlled curls and waves in the late 1920s.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Why did women in the 1920s go to men’s barber shops to get their hair bobbed?
