Oh brother with Big Brother

Catholics believe in confession; given my Protestant background I learned that the blood of Christ already paid for my sins and if we ask we shall be forgiven, but Gracepoint Ministries has brought this to a whole new level.

A Wired report recently disclosed the organization, with churches spread across nearly 20 states and Taiwan, has been using a spying app called Covenant Eyes, to pry into the secret habits of its members.

The group is of the evangelical Southern Baptist variety and has a presence in Charlottesville and Chapel Hill, North Carolina. I noticed they seem to gravitate toward the towns and cities where college campuses are located.

The type of software they have used is also called shameware, and it’s not necessarily all bad. There are specific applications that allow parents to monitor the online activities of their children and restrict what they can see, and that’s a good thing.

Through technology, we have reached the point where leaders of churches are influencing their sinning flock of members, making it possible to spy on them through their cell phones.

But just as an adult has a right to view whatever he or she wants on the web as long as it’s legal, they also have the right to give a church permission to spy on them.

The majority of apps for phones reside on Google’s Android Play Store and Apple’s App Store, and that’s where this Covenant Eyes app could be found.

Consider this: When Google, the company that has amassed a fortune collecting information from unsuspecting people, found out about what Covenant Eyes did, they pulled the app from their Android Play Store saying it violated their content policies.

Maybe they just didn’t like the competition; I don’t know.

I’m not so certain the church is doing anything wrong here. If you have a weight problem you can tell your friends and family to help you out, such as telling you not to put so much on your plate, take the salad and not the hamburger, forget the pizza and eat an apple.

You might not be happy with them doing what you asked, but they love you and will help even if it hurts.

Now let’s look at Hao-Wei Lin, who told his church leader at Gracepoint he was homosexual.

Although the Wired article didn’t make clear whether he was asking for acceptance or help, it did say the church leader told Lin that God could help him with his sinful struggles if he downloaded the Covenant Eyes app and put it on his phone. So that’s what Lin did.

And then, just like Big Brother, Lin said, he started getting emails from the church that included screenshots of his browsing history and copies of shopping receipts from Amazon.

Lin said he left the church and is still trying to recover from the trauma of being monitored like that.

For the love of Pete! If I don’t like an app on my iPhone I put my finger on the app icon and hold it there until the icon wiggles, then I push the little “x” in the top-left corner of the icon and it goes away just like that. Poof!

I’m not saying it’s necessarily a wise practice for churches to be prying into the private lives of its members like this, but I am saying people today can’t seem to fathom taking a little responsibility for themselves anymore.

A preacher friend of mine was expounding on this very subject from the pulpit one day and in the middle of the sermon she said: “Some of you people whine about everything that happens in your life. After you finish crying a river, you need to build a bridge and get over it.”

I’ve never forgotten that, and when I look around and see the drama some people create over their own perceived problems I think to myself—“Exercise a little control over yourself. Other people are not to blame for your problems, nor are they responsible for solving them.”