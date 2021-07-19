Oh, Mary, you were a crafty one

TODAY’S WORD is apt. Example: An apt student, Beatriz did quite well during her semester in France, even though her classes were all in French.

MONDAY’S WORD was perfidious. It means being in a state of faithlessness or disloyalty. Example: Grandma wanted her husband to go to church with her, but he was too perfidious.

‘Mary Tyler Moore’

The Mary Tyler Moore show aired from 1970 through 1976, then over and over again afterward as reruns. It was focused on Mary Richards (played by Mary Tyler Moore), a single woman who became an associate producer of the six o’clock news on fictional Minneapolis TV station WJM. Her boss was the tough-but-with-a-tender-side Lou Grant, portrayed by Ed Asner.

The theme song, “Love Is All Around” by Sonny Curtis, includes the lyrics “Love is all around, no need to waste it. If you can have the town, why don’t you take it? You’re going to make it after all,” at which point (in the show opening) an optimistic Mary throws her hat in the air. It was an anthem for independence for many women of that era.