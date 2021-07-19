Oh, Mary, you were a crafty one

TODAY’S WORD is apt. Example: An apt student, Beatriz did quite well during her semester in France, even though her classes were all in French.
MONDAY’S WORD was perfidious. It means being in a state of faithlessness or disloyalty. Example: Grandma wanted her husband to go to church with her, but he was too perfidious.
‘Mary Tyler Moore’
The Mary Tyler Moore show aired from 1970 through 1976, then over and over again afterward as reruns. It was focused on Mary Richards (played by Mary Tyler Moore), a single woman who became an associate producer of the six o’clock news on fictional Minneapolis TV station WJM. Her boss was the tough-but-with-a-tender-side Lou Grant, portrayed by Ed Asner.
The theme song, “Love Is All Around” by Sonny Curtis, includes the lyrics “Love is all around, no need to waste it. If you can have the town, why don’t you take it? You’re going to make it after all,” at which point (in the show opening) an optimistic Mary throws her hat in the air. It was an anthem for independence for many women of that era.
The main character originally had been set to be a divorcee, but Moore had just finished a run as the wife of Dick Van Dyke’s character in the show named after him, and the network was worried viewers might take it that the couple in the Dick Van Dyke Show had divorced, so she was made to be recuperating from a broken engagement instead.
Craft Day
Linda Wilson will host a Craft Day this Saturday and July 31, starting at 10 a.m., at the Axton fire department. Prices will depend on the projects chosen, including fall wreaths and porch signs. To register, text her at 276-806-9683 or email lindaleewilson@comcast.net.
A bingo fundraiser to generate money for Xander Wilson’s cancer journey will be staged there at 5 p.m. Aug. 7.
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Ed Asner has won seven Emmy awards for acting, including two for playing “Lou Grant.” One of Asner’s costars on the “Mary Tyler Moore Show,” Cloris Leachman, is tied with Julia Louis-Dreyfus with eight each, the most among women.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What did Entertainment Weekly call in 1995 “TV’s most famous bachelorette pad”?
