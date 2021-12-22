Oh, now I get it!: Confusing carol lyrics explained

TODAY’S WORD is upsot. Example: “The horse was lean and lank; misfortune seemed his lot. We got into a drifted bank, and then we got upsot.”

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was paltry. Example: She wanted to get her children all their hearts desired for Christmas, but how could she on her paltry income?

Confusing lyrics

In “Jingle Bells,” “Bell on bob tails ring” refers to the style of the horse’s tail: cut short, or gathered and tied up.

In “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear,” “Still through the cloven skies they come” refers to the clouds being split or parted (cloven) for the angels to come down and sing.

In “Frosty the Snowman,” when they “then pretend that he is Parson Brown,” the lovestruck couple are pretending the snowman will marry them (“and you can do the job when you’re in town”).

“A Visit from St. Nicholas” from 1823 is referring to fast reindeer, adapting the word that means fast horses, in lines such as “up to the house-top the coursers flew.”

In “Away in a Manger,” “The cattle are lowing; the poor baby wakes” means the cows are mooing.

Eggnog

2 cups milk

3 whole cloves

1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon

3/4 cup sugar

6 egg yolks

2 cups light cream

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1/4 tsp. nutmeg

Pour milk into saucepan and add cloves and vanilla. Cook for 8 minutes over low heat, stirring regularly, then slowly bring to a boil.

In a large bowl, whisk sugar into egg yolks until fluffy. Slowly whisk the hot mixture into the yolks. Pour all into a saucepan, then cook over medium heat, stirring constantly for 3 minutes, or until thick — but do not let it boil. Strain to remove cloves and let cool.

Next, stir in cream, vanilla and nutmeg. Refrigerate for at least 8 hours before serving.

Note: Some people would recommend adding 1 1/2 cups light rum to the eggnog.

English custard

The eggnog recipe reminds us of English custard, good over desserts: Simmer 1 cup cream, 2/3 cup milk and 1 tsp. sugar. In a bowl, whisk 1/3 sugar and 6 yolks until fluffy. Pour warmed milk slowly into eggs, then pour back into saucepan to warm over low, until it thickens enough to cover the back of a spoon. Stir in 1 tsp. vanilla. Run through a sieve before serving.

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Civil War cartoonist (on the Union side) Thomas Nast drew 33 illustrations of Santa Claus from 1863 to 1886. The most famous one, “Merry Old Santa Claus” from 1881, cemented the popular image of Santa as a rotund, bearded man in the red suit, but it’s actually full of symbolism drawing attention to the government’s not committing to higher pay for servicemen and veterans. He carries an armful of toys — but also a military backpack, buckle and sword, and a watch showing time near midnight — the government’s time to make good is running out.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who was the artist whose illustrations for advertisements in the 1930s perfected the universal Santa look of a jolly man?

