On Friday you can make up for missing parts of Oktoberfest -- or take a free COVID test

TODAY’S WORD is spanandry. Example: “Darling, I realize the pickings are slim in this rural spanandry, but you can’t ask Council to misuse public funds just so you can find yourself a new boy toy.” (Source: Moira Rose on “Schitt’s Creek”)
WEDNESDAY’S WORD prestidigitator. It means a sleight-of-hand artist. Example: “The fact that my own world was ripped out from under me by someone like this [scoundrel] of a prestidigitator?” (Source: Moira Rose)
Free COVID test
For those who have thought they might need a COVID-19 test but shudder at the thought of that test stick going way up into your nasal cavity, worry no longer. Just in the spirit of playing it safe — having been fully vaccinated, but worried about a cough — the Stroller got one of those free COVID tests the health department administers on Fridays at the armory. Braced for the worst, the Stroller was delighted to discover that that those free tests (unlike the free test taken last November, to go to the family Thanksgiving dinner with a clear conscience) are the easy type in which the shorter stick is just twirled a little inside the lower part of the nostril. Whew! The free COVID tests will be given from 3-7 p.m. Fridays at the armory through Oct. 15.
First Fridays
Oktoberfest was cancelled because of the pandemic, so instead of having it all with one big crowd of thousands as would have happened, some of its joys will be spread out over Friday evenings this fall at the Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market.
Vendors of arts, crafts, food and more will be set up from 4-8 p.m. on the first Friday of each month, starting this week, and also Nov. 5 and Dec. 3. The farmers market is at 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.
After-hours nurse
Henry County Public Schools students, staff and families can ask a School Nurse Coordinator medical questions outside school hours by calling 276-201-3394. Nurses are available for conversations or chats each evening until 9 p.m.
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Samuel Johnson’s Dictionary of the English Language, published in 1755, defines “pension” as “an allowance [that] in England is generally understood to mean pay given to a state hireling for treason to the country.”
Before we say good-bye to Johnson and his dictionary of 40,000 words — most of which do have serious and professional definitions — we’ll take one last look at some of the other words with comical (or perhaps just lazy) explanations of meaning:
- Sock: “Something put between the shoe and foot”
- Bum: “The part on which we sit”
- Lizard: “An animal resembling a serpent, with legs attached to it”
- Stoat: “A small, stinking animal” (A stoat is a short-tailed weasel, aka ermine)
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The leaves of trees turn from green to yellow, orange, red or brown because of the decline of which chemical?
