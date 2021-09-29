On Friday you can make up for missing parts of Oktoberfest -- or take a free COVID test

Free COVID test

For those who have thought they might need a COVID-19 test but shudder at the thought of that test stick going way up into your nasal cavity, worry no longer. Just in the spirit of playing it safe — having been fully vaccinated, but worried about a cough — the Stroller got one of those free COVID tests the health department administers on Fridays at the armory. Braced for the worst, the Stroller was delighted to discover that that those free tests (unlike the free test taken last November, to go to the family Thanksgiving dinner with a clear conscience) are the easy type in which the shorter stick is just twirled a little inside the lower part of the nostril. Whew! The free COVID tests will be given from 3-7 p.m. Fridays at the armory through Oct. 15.