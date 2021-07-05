On track to raise money and get laughs

TODAY’S WORD is vogue. Example: “With ballroom and voguing at seemingly a fever pitch in the mainstream, there’s a hell of a lot of it going on this month in New York City.” (Source: “A Guide for Where to See People Vogue During WorldPride in NYC” by Mikelle Street)

SUNDAY’S WORD was impresario. It means a person who organizes and often finances concerts, plays or operas. Example: The impresario was a cabaret dancer in her youth and still has admirers and good contacts in the field.

On track for charity

Better get your vehicle tuned and be ready for Saturday night, when you can donate to charity and then drive around the historic Martinsville Speedway.

They call it “Track Laps for Charity,” and at 6-9 p.m. for a donation of $25 to Vet Tix, you can hit the asphalt — although don’t plant to set the speed record. The pace car will, uh, pace you.

This is open to licensed drivers 18 and older. Register at www.martinsvillespeedway.com/events/tracklapsforcharity.

Suggestions welcome