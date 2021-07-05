On track to raise money and get laughs

TODAY’S WORD is vogue. Example: “With ballroom and voguing at seemingly a fever pitch in the mainstream, there’s a hell of a lot of it going on this month in New York City.” (Source: “A Guide for Where to See People Vogue During WorldPride in NYC” by Mikelle Street)
SUNDAY’S WORD was impresario. It means a person who organizes and often finances concerts, plays or operas. Example: The impresario was a cabaret dancer in her youth and still has admirers and good contacts in the field.
On track for charity
Better get your vehicle tuned and be ready for Saturday night, when you can donate to charity and then drive around the historic Martinsville Speedway.
They call it “Track Laps for Charity,” and at 6-9 p.m. for a donation of $25 to Vet Tix, you can hit the asphalt — although don’t plant to set the speed record. The pace car will, uh, pace you.
This is open to licensed drivers 18 and older. Register at www.martinsvillespeedway.com/events/tracklapsforcharity.
Suggestions welcome
A couple of weeks ago, when The Stroller’s Words of the Day were about gardening concepts, The Stroller’s father finally said it was time to move on to different words. “Not everyone is interested in gardening” and would be getting as bored of them as he was, he said.
The Stroller always appreciates a good tip, either in person or by email. If you have any suggestions for The Stroller, whether it’s for Words of the Day, trivia questions, jokes, anecdotes or announcements, send to The Stroller through the contact information listed below (and that goes for Dad, too, who we know has several good jokes and puns he shouldn’t be keeping to himself).
Today’s chuckle
- Where do sheep go on vacation? The baaa-hamas.
- And sharks? Finland.
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The highest zone in the USDA Plant Hardiness Zone Map is Zone 13, for areas with average low temperatures between 60 and 70 degrees: parts of Puerto Rico and Hawaii. The southernmost tip of Florida and California make it into Zone 11, where average minimums are 40 to 50.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the lowest number on the USDA Plant Hardiness Zone Map, and which places does that zone cover?
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.