Ongoing list of snow preparations is getting useful

TODAY’S WORD is affluent. Example: Tisha always felt uncomfortable when she visited her her affluent cousins, but her sister loved to.

THURSDAY’S WORD was ASMR. It is a tingling sensation or feeling of relaxation people get when hearing certain soft sounds or feeling light touch. Example: ASMR videos have been increasingly popular on YouTube.

More snow!

Back in the mood for more talk about preparing for snow ... and going beyond drinking hot chocolate and reading, here’s what folks do:

Lisa Martin backs the car in the driveway so she’ll be able to pull out into the road the next day, then goes to bed smiling.

Elizabeth Kendall takes preparations in case the well pump goes out: She fills jugs of water for flushing the toilets; her husband, Josh, stocks wood for the stove so they can heat with fire. They make sure their outdoor animals have extra food and water and that “their habitats are extra weatherproofed.”

Bettie Bowman makes sure to have enough kerosene for the kerosene heater and oil for the oil lamps. She stocks up on the kinds of canned foods that can be eaten without heating, “but if you know how, you can heat water on the heater and cook,” she said.

Marcie Horne makes sure all the propane and gas tanks are full. For the snow earlier this week she cooked ahead: “I smoked chicken thighs and a Boston butt the weekend before, and made snacks like Instapot meatballs, buffalo chicken dip, baked beans, chicken salad for lettuce wraps, etc.”

Susan Fleenor is ready with battery-powered lanterns, bottled water and sandwich fixings.

Bulletin editor Holly Kozelsky asked the company IT man if there was such a thing as a rechargeable source that could operate the computer and internet modem if the power went out and she was stuck at home with bad roads (got to get the newspaper out regardless). Monday morning, he sent her a link for a “CyberPower EC650LCD Ecologic Battery Backup & Surge Protector UPS System, 650VA/390W, 8 Outlets, ECO Mode, Compact Uninterruptible Power Supply,” which cost about $220 with tax. She ordered it that moment, it arrived Wednesday and she plugged it in to get it charged up; the instructions said it would need 8 hours of charge.

Just to make sure it happens, Melody Hubbard Reynolds has her snow version of a rain dance: “PJs inside out, flush ice cubes, wooden spoons under the pillow — You get the idea. When it comes to snow, Bring. It. On.”

And when it does snow, Kenny Webb plans to get out and about in it — in his 4-wheel drive pickup.

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Eating leftovers of the traditional New Year’s Day meal on Jan. 2 is a sign of frugality, indicating the person will live within means and not want in the year to come.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: When did nail polish originate?

