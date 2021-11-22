Oppression is becoming like during Colonial days

This Thursday young married couples will potentially have to drive to four houses in one day: two sets of parents, and two sets of grandparents (more driving if either set or both sets of parents are divorced). With a gallon of gas being over $3, young people are going to be pretty frustrated on a day designated to “giving thanks.” Those who cook the annual feast are set for frustration as store-bought turkeys have almost doubled in price. When we do finally get together and sit down we have a list longer than a CVS receipt of topics that we cannot discuss! These topics of course fall under the umbrellas of religion and politics.
Thanksgiving, like many other holidays, has seemingly lost its original meaning. The big meal is the same, but watching the Macy’s Day Parade and NFL are different touches. For some the day is not so much about giving thanks as much as it is sitting down and mapping out their Black Friday shopping plans. Virginians would do well to have a refresher course on the first Thanksgiving.
Alan Taylor has a small book called “Colonial America: A Very Short Introduction,” in which he describes the background leading up to our first “Thanksgiving.”
Taylor notes that while we colloquially call them “Pilgrims” they were made up of two groups: Puritans and Separatists. These were two sects equally upset with the church of England. Puritans wanted to purify Anglicanism of its Roman Catholic traditions while Separatists wanted to totally abandon Anglicanism and start over. The feeling was mutual as the Anglican church, Archbishop William Laud in particular, wanted the Puritans and Separatists out of England.
It’s often the case that the oppressed become the oppressors. Such was true of the seventeenth century Puritans who made participating in George Fox’s “Quaker sect” a criminal offense punishable by death. Within forty years of landing in Plymouth the Puritans were hanging Mary Dyer and two others for said “crime.” John Winthrop, the governor at the time, is noted as saying of Dyer to be “very proper and fair.” However, proper and fair don’t account for much in theological disagreements. All of this brings me to my “Thanksgiving frustrations.”
Our current world is looking like the Pilgrims’ “Old World.” I cannot tell you how many friends I have in the medical field, public education and law enforcement who are scared to death they are about to lose their jobs -- not because of downsizing, not because of poor workplace performance, but because of opposing ideas. That is “old world” thinking; that is oppressive thinking. While celebrities get “cancelled,” the Average Joe in America gets terminated.
John 9:22 displays that it’s always been this way: “the Jews had agreed already, that if any man did confess that he was Christ, he should be put out of the synagogue.” First Century Israel, Seventeenth Century England and Twenty-first Century America have one thing in common: oppression of free thinking and suppression of free speech. Thank God for the First Amendment!
