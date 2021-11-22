Oppression is becoming like during Colonial days

This Thursday young married couples will potentially have to drive to four houses in one day: two sets of parents, and two sets of grandparents (more driving if either set or both sets of parents are divorced). With a gallon of gas being over $3, young people are going to be pretty frustrated on a day designated to “giving thanks.” Those who cook the annual feast are set for frustration as store-bought turkeys have almost doubled in price. When we do finally get together and sit down we have a list longer than a CVS receipt of topics that we cannot discuss! These topics of course fall under the umbrellas of religion and politics.

Thanksgiving, like many other holidays, has seemingly lost its original meaning. The big meal is the same, but watching the Macy’s Day Parade and NFL are different touches. For some the day is not so much about giving thanks as much as it is sitting down and mapping out their Black Friday shopping plans. Virginians would do well to have a refresher course on the first Thanksgiving.

Alan Taylor has a small book called “Colonial America: A Very Short Introduction,” in which he describes the background leading up to our first “Thanksgiving.”