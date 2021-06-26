Our July 4 will be a far cry from firecrackers

TODAY’S WORD is recalcitrance. Example: Dobbin showed some recalcitrance about moving to another paddock and leaving behind the donkey and goat she had shared space with for the past several months.
FRIDAY'S WORD was taciturn. It means temperamentally disinclined to talk. Example: The newest member of the school board was rather taciturn when asked about his qualifications to be appointed and goals for his tenure.
Ah, no sis or boom
So are you a little let down that there will be no major fireworks show in the region next weekend? Perhaps a church or fire department will set off a few fireworks to celebrate our nation's independence -- after some of us would suggest there are two nights appropriate for sizzle this year -- but we haven't heard a peep.
The Martinsville Speedway always hosted our big to-do, of course, with rides and music and food. That was red-flagged last year because of you-know-what, and then this year the Speedway is throwing all of its horsepower behind hosting the new Henry County Fair. We don't begrudge that, because it will be great to have a fair in September, and the Speedway will have a race that weekend, too.
Then the Martinsville Mustangs, who often have had big shows after games on July 4th, will be on the road. The Mustangs did say they would shoot off some booms on July 24.
So our holiday will be quiet.
Walk this way
One thing that is happening is opening today of a new trail in Patrick County. The Hidden Roads Trail in Meadows of Dan will be dedicated at 2 p.m. This trail was developed by the Stuart Rotary Club and is located on Jeff Shelor’s property, just behind the Meadows of Dan Fire Department/Vesta Rescue Squad facility. The public is invited.
It's a pet-friendly, non-motorized loop of just less than half a mile.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Equator passes through 13 countries -- bonus points if you can name them -- whose basic seasons really are simply "wet" and "dry."
TODAY'S TRIVIA QUESTION: The four seasons -- and their equinoxes and solstices -- have become automatic knowledge points, even if not everyone's season is equally intense. By whom and when were they identified?
