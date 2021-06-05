Our young people have a storm ahead

We see so many acts of ignorance and insolence. From what sewer line did all this gall and anger emerge? Why are we – again – attacking each other because of our differences rather than being kind, respectful and considerate?

People taunt. They scream. They spew. They assault. They point weapons. Some even preach a false theology from a pulpit of pure ungodly nonsense.

And every one of them is perpetuating fear and ignorance – fear of something unknown and different and ignorant of truth.

There have always been segments of society like that. I’m not naïve. I remember the ‘60s and the way fear induced men to hang and burn others, the mindset that suggested swinging a club would knock sense into someone’s head, rather than knocking the senses from that cracked skull.

It was awful. But now it is so much worse and so much more ominous because we ought to know better. We ought to have graduated from that lack of class, but clearly we failed.

And now clubs are being swung at the very pillars of our society, our democracy, our goodness. The furious and the moronic would rather tear down what we have built than to find a way to coexist and improve the structure.