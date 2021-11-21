Patrick County roads are the best to go up and down on

Roads”

Patrick County Heritage Project will host a screening of the documentary “Up and Down These Roads: A Rural County in Transition” on Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Historic Star Theatre in Stuart. It will be shown twice: at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Discussion of the film and its themes will follow.

“We hope to bring this work to audiences in Patrick County and surrounding areas who may not have heard of or viewed it before, with the goal of bringing the film topics into relevancy in 2021,” the organization states.

The Patrick County Heritage Project “aims to help preserve the unique narrative of PCVA by creating events where stories can be shared in a safe, judgement-free environment, then recorded and archived for future generations to enjoy,” its Facebook page states. For more information, look for them on Facebook or email patcoheritageproject@gmail.com.