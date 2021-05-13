Patrick is berry busy this weekend

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: For this week’s trivia we continue our scroll through the thorough and interesting Patrick County History page of the Woolwine Volunteer Fire Department. Patrick County started off as part of the Isle of Wright Shire, which was created in 1634, and various counties broke off one by one, with Henry leaving Pittsylvania County in 1776, then Patrick leaving Henry County in 1790. In November 1791 another parcel of Henry County was added to Patrick County, and by an act of March 13, 1848, a small portion of Patrick County was added to Franklin County.