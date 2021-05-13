Patrick is berry busy this weekend

TODAY’S WORD is spec house. Example: My first house was a spec house, but the current one, which I plan stay in for life, was custom built.
THURSDAY’S WORD was speculative. It means (of an investment) involving a high risk of loss — or, if lucky, high profit. Example: “A few of the land grants were obtained by non-residents for speculative purposes.” (Source: “Patrick County History” from the Woolwine Volunteer Fire Department website)
A hoppin’ Saturday
Patrick County is the place to be on Saturday, with events to keep you entertained from morning ‘til night.
- The 16th annual Strawberry Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Stuart’s Historic District. It will feature live music, crafters, vendors and, of course, plenty of the favorite fruit of spring.
- Bull Mountain Arts will host the Mayo River Trail Spring Plein Air Paint Fest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring paints and outdoor gear to paint Mayo River scenes. If you’ve never painted before, no worries: Experienced artists will share their supplies and advice. There also will be sidewalk chalk for kids. For more information, email bullmountainartspc@gmail.com. (Rain date is May 22.)
- At night will be the Patrick County Spring Demolition Derby, starting at 7 p.m. at Rotary Field in Stuart. Power Wheels starts at 6. May 22 is the rain date.
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: For this week’s trivia we continue our scroll through the thorough and interesting Patrick County History page of the Woolwine Volunteer Fire Department. Patrick County started off as part of the Isle of Wright Shire, which was created in 1634, and various counties broke off one by one, with Henry leaving Pittsylvania County in 1776, then Patrick leaving Henry County in 1790. In November 1791 another parcel of Henry County was added to Patrick County, and by an act of March 13, 1848, a small portion of Patrick County was added to Franklin County.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Most of the early settlers of Patrick County were of Scotch-Irish descent who came to Virginia from which other state (or colony)?
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.