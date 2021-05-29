Planting seeds that maybe corny

TODAY’S PHRASE is harden off. Example: Those marigolds need to harden off before you plant them.

FRIDAY’S WORD was tamping bar. That's a long, straight, metal bar with a chiseled end that is used to break up hard soils, concrete or rocks. It's particularly useful when creating garden beds in previously untouched ground. Example: Dang, this ground is hard -- you'd better get out the tamping bar, 'cause you'll never get a shovel through it.

Tools found

The Patrick County Sheriff's Office is looking for the owners of tools, along with the drawer that they were kept in, which apparently fell off a truck on U.S. 58 in the westbound lane, going up the mountain. To claim them, call the department at 276-694-3161 and describe them.

Types of seeds