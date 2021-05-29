Planting seeds that maybe corny

TODAY’S PHRASE is harden off. Example: Those marigolds need to harden off before you plant them.
FRIDAY’S WORD was tamping bar. That's a long, straight, metal bar with a chiseled end that is used to break up hard soils, concrete or rocks. It's particularly useful when creating garden beds in previously untouched ground. Example: Dang, this ground is hard -- you'd better get out the tamping bar, 'cause you'll never get a shovel through it.
Tools found
The Patrick County Sheriff's Office is looking for the owners of tools, along with the drawer that they were kept in, which apparently fell off a truck on U.S. 58 in the westbound lane, going up the mountain. To claim them, call the department at 276-694-3161 and describe them.
Types of seeds
If you grow two or more varieties of corn, then save the seeds for next year. The type of corn you'll end up with will be a surprise. That's because the different varieties of corn cross-pollinate through open pollination (by bird, insect, wind, etc.). If the pollen is not shared between different varieties of the same species, the seed produced will remain true to type.
Heirloom plants are those that have a history of being passed down within families or communities. Heirloom vegetables are different from those grown specifically for the commercial market -- they may not travel as well, or last as long after picking, for example, but their flavor very well may be much better. Heirloom plants are starting to regain ground, so you may find plants labeled "heirloom" in nurseries, and you can buy seeds of them from specialty companies.
Hybrid plants are those created when the pollen of one species is put into the flower of a different species, usually by human intervention, either in experimentation or to create plants with specific characteristics. Their seeds will not produce a duplicate plant.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: There are 26 counties in the U.S. named "Jefferson" after "Thomas Jefferson."
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: There are 31 Washington counties - 26 Jeffersons - how many of the other top-10 most prevalent county names can you list? (The 10th one down is shared by 17 counties).
