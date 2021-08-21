Playing a little game of Czech-hen

TODAY’S WORD is starter-grower. Example: When Trevor said he was going to Lester’s for three sacks of starter-grower, his neighbor asked him if he would pick up a 3/32 drill bit while he was there.
FRIDAY’S WORD was broody. It means when a hen has decided to sit on and hatch a clutch of eggs — which they don’t often do. They usually just lay eggs and leave them. Example: The Buff Orpington hen is more prone than most other breeds to go broody.
Czech
chickens
If you’ve peered into the chick bins at local stores over the past couple of years, among the various varieties of chicks you’ve been bound to see a few Czech chicken crosses such as the Sapphire Gem. Of all the 200 (more or less) countries in the world, what is it about the Czech Republic and chickens?
The lovely scalloped-feathered lavender-gray or dusky-blue Sapphire Gem originated in the Czech Republic, where a breeder crossed a Blue Plymouth Rock chicken with the Barred Plymouth Rock. (So, those chicks for sale at the store did not come all the way from Central Europe, just the idea how to make them did.)
Oddly, two Sapphire Gem chickens would not necessarily produce true Sapphire Gem babies.
The Sapphire Gem is considered an unofficial breed, because it is not a breed recognized by the American Poultry Association.
Chicken
chuckles
Who tells the funniest jokes on the farm? The
- comedi-hen!
- Why
did the farmer separate the rooster from the hens? He was suspicious of fowl
- play.
- What
do chicken families do on sunny days? They have
- peck-nics.
- How
does the chicken wake up on time? With an alarm
- cluck.
- Why
did the farmer cross the road? To get the chicken back home
- safely.
What do you call a mischievous egg? A practical
- yolker.
- People
dread Mondays, but chickens dread —?
- Fry-days.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Artist Meritha Alderman is known for stunning portraits she makes using dryer lint. She also is a teacher at Laurel Park Middle School.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which gifted oil painter is well known as an opera singer, musician and teacher who is on the faculty in the music department of Patrick & Henry Community College?
