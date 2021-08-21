Playing a little game of Czech-hen

TODAY’S WORD is starter-grower. Example: When Trevor said he was going to Lester’s for three sacks of starter-grower, his neighbor asked him if he would pick up a 3/32 drill bit while he was there.

Czech

chickens

If you’ve peered into the chick bins at local stores over the past couple of years, among the various varieties of chicks you’ve been bound to see a few Czech chicken crosses such as the Sapphire Gem. Of all the 200 (more or less) countries in the world, what is it about the Czech Republic and chickens?

The lovely scalloped-feathered lavender-gray or dusky-blue Sapphire Gem originated in the Czech Republic, where a breeder crossed a Blue Plymouth Rock chicken with the Barred Plymouth Rock. (So, those chicks for sale at the store did not come all the way from Central Europe, just the idea how to make them did.)

Oddly, two Sapphire Gem chickens would not necessarily produce true Sapphire Gem babies.