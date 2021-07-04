Plenty of good food and good fun

TODAY’S WORD is impresario. Example: The impresario was a cabaret dancer in her youth and still has admirers and good contacts in the field.

FRIDAY’S WORD was esoteric. It means intended for or likely to be understood by only a small number of people with a specialized knowledge or interest. Example: Most of the book was great, filled with lively action, but every now and then it was hard to keep interested when it veered off into esoteric directions.

God’s Pantry

A food pantry in Axton has a unique, but not-so-bad problem: more food than there are people coming to get it.

Sandy Evans is the coordinator of God’s Pantry, which just got started in June. So far only about 25 to 30 families have come to get food and drinks, she said, and they have enough for many more.