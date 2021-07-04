Plenty of good food and good fun

TODAY’S WORD is impresario. Example: The impresario was a cabaret dancer in her youth and still has admirers and good contacts in the field.
FRIDAY’S WORD was esoteric. It means intended for or likely to be understood by only a small number of people with a specialized knowledge or interest. Example: Most of the book was great, filled with lively action, but every now and then it was hard to keep interested when it veered off into esoteric directions.
God’s Pantry
A food pantry in Axton has a unique, but not-so-bad problem: more food than there are people coming to get it.
Sandy Evans is the coordinator of God’s Pantry, which just got started in June. So far only about 25 to 30 families have come to get food and drinks, she said, and they have enough for many more.
The next two God’s Pantry’s food distributions will be Saturdays, July 10 and July 24, from 9 to 11 a.m. People will receive two bags, one for food and one for drinks, that they can fill with what they want. There also is curbside service: If you stay in the car, someone let you know what’s available so you could tell them what you’d like put in the bags. The church is at 7174 Mountain Valley Road, which is about 7 miles up Mountain Valley Road from U.S. 58, near the Rock Store and the rescue squad.
Today’s chuckle
Why aren’t there any knock-knock jokes about America? Because freedom rings.
What did the colonists wear to the Boston Tea Party? T-shirts.
What haunted King George III? The spirit of ‘76!
Which colonists were famous for their humor? Punn-sylvanians.
What did one flag say to another? Nothing; it just waved.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The USDA Plant Hardiness Zone Map is based on the average minimum winter temperatures across the US, divided into 10-degree zones. It’s the standard by which growers and gardeners can determine which plants are most likely to thrive in a location. Martinsville is in Zone 7a, and Stuart bridges Zone 7a and Zone 7b. Before buying plants, check that the plant is good for your zone.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the highest number on the USDA Plant Hardiness Zone Map?
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.