Podcasting and show business

My sleep cycle is off again. The day is not done, but I’m too sleepy to do anything constructive, too tired to watch television and too tired to read so I give up and go to bed.

About midnight I wake up and I’m wide awake, ready to start a new day, except it’s the middle of the night.

When this happens I usually remember the words of Earl Nightingale. Maybe you remember him. He was a radio commentator who had an international daily broadcast that aired for more than 40 years.

Nightingale had this simple solution for anyone who woke up in the middle of the night and couldn’t go back to sleep: “Get up and do something,” he would say; “you’ll get sleepy again soon enough.”

So here I am writing this column at 12:16 a.m.

Last night the same thing happened; I woke up in the middle of the night except when I awoke, I was in the middle of a dream. I was with a couple of bandmates and we were about to go on tour.

Our first show was in Richmond and we were tasked with the job of packing up and making sure we got there in time.

All three of us had the awfullest time preparing to go. Nothing would fit in the bus, and I don’t think any one of us had a single clean shirt to wear.

We kept packing and packing and nothing seemed to get packed. The harder we tried, the worse it got.

Finally, one of my bandmates looked at me and said: “You know, sometimes I think about giving all this up.”

“Give what up?” I asked.

“All of this,” he said, waving at all the musical equipment and the unpacked bus. “Sometimes show business isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.”

He was the leader of the band, and by far the most talented. If any one of us had a chance at actually scraping out a career in “show business” it was he.

He sat down on the high part of a guitar case, put his elbows on his knees and chin in his hands and said: “Sometimes I think I could just give all this up and get a job working at a radio station or something.”

“Working at a radio station,” I said. “What would you do at a radio station?”

“I’d be a disc jockey,” he said. “That’s what I’d do. I’d take requests on the phone and spin records all day.”

“Radio stations don’t have disc jockeys anymore, and they don’t spin records either,” I said. “Heck, you’d be hard-pressed to find a station that has anybody to answer the phone anymore.”

“What do you mean?” he asked.

“They’ve got computers now, man, and everything is automated. No more disc jockeys, no more records, no more humans doing anything except rebooting a computer every once in awhile,” I said.

The other bandmate joined in and suggested the modern-day disc jockey had become what is now called a “podcaster.”

And that’s when I woke up, but later in the day I read a comment by a talented friend of mine who, in real life, toured with some top musicians in his day, produced and hosted a television show and hosted a syndicated radio program for many years.

I asked him a few months back what he was doing these days and he said “trying to grow old gracefully.”

Now he’s considering becoming a podcaster and asking his friends what podcasts they listen to and how often they listen.

Did you know as of this month, there are over five million podcasts with over 70 million episodes between them and it’s predicted one in three people in the U.S. will be an active podcast listener by the end of the year? That’s according to Demand Sage, a marketing reporting service.

I am quite certain that if Earl Nightingale was still at it today, he would no longer be considered a revered radio commentator, he would be a podcaster.