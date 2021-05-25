Pooling information on veterans, meals

TODAY’S WORD is mattock. Example: The new neighbor who moved from town had a hard time getting the area around his outbuildings under control until James lent him his mattock and taught him how to use it.
TUESDAY’S WORD was hori-hori knife. It is a gardening knife popular in Japan. Usually, it has a pointed oval tip, and one side of the blade is serrated while the other is straight. It may be between 6 and 8 inches long. It’s great for digging into the ground and weeding. Example: Jennifer liked to carry around a hori-hori knife with her because she never knew when she’d need it during her outside chores.
Honoring veterans
The community’s traditional annual Memorial Day service will be conducted this year as usual, at noon on Memorial Day, which is Monday, at Roselawn Burial Park in Martinsville. The guest speaker will be 1SG Anthony Ybarra of the Army.
Speaking of honoring servicemen and women, the date for the sixth annual Miles 4 Vets Golf Tournament has been set: Sept. 10, at Forest Park Country Club.
Pool opening
This weekend, the swimming pool at Fieldale Recreation Center will be open for members only. After that, visitors also can use the pool, at the cost of $7 for adults and $4 for children 5 and younger, discounted to $4 and $2 on Sundays.
Saturday night, it’s a different kind of fun in Fieldale, with 220 South in concert.
Community meal
Today’s the day — before 3:30 — to reserve your free meal for Wednesday evening from Smith Memorial United Methodist Church. Call 276-647-8150 to reserve the number of meals your family would need, then pick them up from the church, which is at the corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, between 5 and 6 p.m.
Lost dog
An 8-year-old black and tan Yorkie with a blue collar slipped out the door of its home on Beckham Church Road in Irisburg and hasn’t been seen since. The owner is worried and asks that anyone who finds it call 632-6207.
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: “Washington County” is the most popular county name, used by 32 counties across the U.S.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: There have been five forts in the U.S. named for George Washington. Name them.
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.