Pooling information on veterans, meals

TODAY’S WORD is mattock. Example: The new neighbor who moved from town had a hard time getting the area around his outbuildings under control until James lent him his mattock and taught him how to use it.

TUESDAY’S WORD was hori-hori knife. It is a gardening knife popular in Japan. Usually, it has a pointed oval tip, and one side of the blade is serrated while the other is straight. It may be between 6 and 8 inches long. It’s great for digging into the ground and weeding. Example: Jennifer liked to carry around a hori-hori knife with her because she never knew when she’d need it during her outside chores.

Honoring veterans

The community’s traditional annual Memorial Day service will be conducted this year as usual, at noon on Memorial Day, which is Monday, at Roselawn Burial Park in Martinsville. The guest speaker will be 1SG Anthony Ybarra of the Army.

Speaking of honoring servicemen and women, the date for the sixth annual Miles 4 Vets Golf Tournament has been set: Sept. 10, at Forest Park Country Club.

Pool opening