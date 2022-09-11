Preachers yell and politicians fight

There was a time, back in the day, when preachers would preach to the multitudes and had to yell for those in the back row to hear what was said. There was a purpose for it, and if you couldn’t belt your sermon out loud enough to rattle the rafters you passed by the wayside fairly quickly.

The age of technology produced amplification systems negating the need to yell to be heard, but a problem emerged: a soft-spoken preacher might come across as lacking emotion.

So I get why preachers yell, but I don’t like it.

I consider the teachings of a pastor’s sermon to be from God and when the pastor is yelling at me, it’s like God is yelling at me and I don’t think God thinks that’s necessary.

Jayson Bradley, who pastored for decades, pointed out that Aristotle maintained there were three primary elements involved when someone was speaking to an audience: the value of the speaker’s credibility, the appeal to the listener’s emotions, and the logical structure of an argument.

Bradley says that church is one of the few places where speakers regularly neglect the other modes of persuasion and focus on passion.

Imagine a school teacher yelling at the students in the classroom the way some preachers yell at their congregations.

How long would you listen to a newscast on television if the anchor yelled a breaking news story into the microphone?

Passion is among the most important elements of speaking, but to do so at the neglect of credibility and logic is counterintuitive to being persuasive.

Yell at me and you might get me all worked up, but it all goes away after you’re finished. If you want to change my heart and my mind and have it stick, just remember: The louder you get the less persuasive you are. Your loudness becomes a distraction.

Preachers and politicians are similar in that they both can yell, but many politicians use the word “fight” so frequently that you’d think it was a crutch.

I was listening to a politician who was being interviewed on the radio the other day and he said: “We’re going to fight. The fight might not be over, but we’ll fight until it is and then we will fight some more. We will never quit fighting because we are fighters, that’s what we are, and we won’t quit fighting until the fight is finished. And fortunately, I’m not in this fight alone. Many others like me will keep fighting and keep the fight going if I don’t win. We will never give up this fight, no matter what.”

That politician has less chance of me voting for him than a preacher persuading me with the loudness of his voice.

So there you have it. This is just the way I am, and I’ll confess, I wasn’t always like this.

Being a musician and in a band many years ago I played and listened to music way too loud. I’ve been in radio for over four decades and worn out more headphones than I can remember so it’s no surprise that one day, about 10 years ago, I came home with tinnitus.

I remember sitting out on the porch and every time a loud car would go by I thought I was going to go crazy. About that same time, Greene County Sheriff Willie Morris got tinnitus and ended up killing himself with his gun. I’ll admit, it scared me.

Over time, my brain began to accommodate this new internal sound and I developed ways to cope with it, but it never goes away. Loud sounds and fighting words set it off and cause me to get a headache.

So I’m just letting you know if you want my vote and would like me to come to your church, then preach and practice peace and quiet.

That’s what I like most anymore: peace and quiet.