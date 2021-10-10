Protecting those who protect us -- volunteer firefighters

TODAY‘S WORD is wuthering. Example: Heathcliff lived in Wuthering Heights, and Cathy’s ghost haunted him at his window.

SUNDAY’S WORD was moors. Example: “Out on the wily, windy moors / We’d roll and fall in green.” (Source: Kate Bush, “Wuthering Heights”)

Fire departmentsLocal fire departments and rescue squads— like most other volunteer organizations and charities — were not able to hold most of their major fundraisers last year because of the pandemic. They desperately need funding to buy the equipment they use to protect their own lives as they rush into danger to save our lives.

Now these fundraisers are starting back up. We can support them by not only going to their events, but also by paying above and beyond the cost of the meals or whatever else they’re selling.

The Bassett Volunteer Fire Department will have a hamburger steak supper from 4-6:30 p.m. Saturday. The meal includes hamburger steak, french fries, baked beans, coleslaw, a role and a drink for $10/plate. A gun raffle will be held at 6:30.