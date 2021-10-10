Protecting those who protect us -- volunteer firefighters

TODAY‘S WORD is wuthering. Example: Heathcliff lived in Wuthering Heights, and Cathy’s ghost haunted him at his window.
SUNDAY’S WORD was moors. Example: “Out on the wily, windy moors / We’d roll and fall in green.” (Source: Kate Bush, “Wuthering Heights”)
Fire departmentsLocal fire departments and rescue squads— like most other volunteer organizations and charities — were not able to hold most of their major fundraisers last year because of the pandemic. They desperately need funding to buy the equipment they use to protect their own lives as they rush into danger to save our lives.
Now these fundraisers are starting back up. We can support them by not only going to their events, but also by paying above and beyond the cost of the meals or whatever else they’re selling.
The Bassett Volunteer Fire Department will have a hamburger steak supper from 4-6:30 p.m. Saturday. The meal includes hamburger steak, french fries, baked beans, coleslaw, a role and a drink for $10/plate. A gun raffle will be held at 6:30.
The Patrick Henry Volunteer Fire Department recently held a raffle. Prize-winners were: Robbie Clifton, Oklahoma Joe’s Combo Grill; Nicole Walker, Zero Gravity chairs and table; Doris Hudson, four rounds of golf at Forest Park Country Club; Rodney Haynes, two dinners at Red & Maes; and someone who just filled out his ticket as “Herbie,” an outdoor gas fire pit.
The Axton Community Volunteer Fire Department held an unusual fundraiser at the end of September: a firewood auction. Seven trucks, including a dumptruck, were loaded full of wood. That one went for $300.
Indigenous Peoples’ Day
Christopher Columbus today is sharing his holiday with the people he is blamed for destroying: the Native Americans of Mexico and the United States the European invaders enslaved, killed and ran off their lands.
Various American governments started shifting away from observing the second Monday in October from Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples’ Day, starting with California in 1992, and to Virginia in 2020.
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Eight volunteer fire department serve Henry County (with their addresses, to make mailing donations convenient):
Bassett Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), 3735 Fairystone Park Hwy, Bassett, 24055
Patrick Henry FVD, 3125 County Line Rd, Patrick Springs, 24133
Collinsville VFD, 205 E John Redd Blvd, Collinsville, 24078
Fieldale Volunteer Fire Company, 500 Field Avenue Fieldale, 24089
Horsepasture VFD, 17815 A L Philpott Hwy, Ridgeway, 24148
Ridgeway District VFD, 60 Magnolia St., Ridgeway, 24148
Axton VFD, 55 Mountain Valley Road, Axton, 24054
Dyer’s Store VFD, 3230 Chatham Rd, Martinsville, 24112
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How many volunteer rescue squads serve Henry County?
