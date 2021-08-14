Public transportation is convenient and easy to navigate -- for the most part

Spending a week using public transportation instead of a car is surprisingly liberating.
You can get anywhere you want, as long as you know the system – and, admittedly, have plenty of dollars on your bank card, in a place where you pay in pesos.
My sister and I recently spent a week visiting a family in the city of Monterrey, state of Nuevo Leon, in Mexico. The metropolis with a population of 5.3 million had a booming system of public transportation that makes it easy to get around – and, in fact, so much traffic and so little parking availability that a car would be a hassle to have, rather than a help.
Our hostess’s home was three blocks from a metro station and lines on high concrete pillars above a busy street.
Tickets cost 5 pesos (25 cents). The trains come every few minutes, and when one arrives you hop on after passengers on it disembark – making sure everyone in your group is together before the doors shut.
Usually, you have to stand, keeping balance by holding on to handrails. People who are sitting are pretty quick about offering their seats to the elderly, disabled, pregnant women or people with small children. You can sit down once a seat is vacated, if there doesn’t seem to be anyone who needs it more than you do.
Each station has a map on the wall. You find the station nearest your destination, then follow the line to the end. You go to the side of the station which shows the ending stop to get on the train going in the right direction. While you’re riding, just keep track of the stops, which you can see on signs on each station, from the train’s windows.
It gets exciting (at least for a small-town girl like me) when you have to change metro lines: You get off one metro at a major station, then look for the signs for the metro line that crosses it. You go up or down several flights of stairs or escalators to reach it, and of course, you have to get on the train going in the correct direction.
I never figured out the buses, but just followed my hostess from metro to bus or vice-versa.
With our American dollars, even a 45-minute Uber drive was only between $5 and $7, not bad – especially when we wanted to go somewhere on our own which was too far from any metro stop.
Our hostess, who works full-time, earns about $65 a week – so going somewhere and back on an Uber would be more than a day’s wage. She takes the metro to work, and her kids take it to school.
My sister has the Uber app on her phone. She simply types in where she wants to go, and Uber locates nearby drivers. When one accepts the trip, the GPS shows both the driver and passenger how close they are to each other. It tells the passenger what kind of car is coming, and in how many minutes it will arrive.
All in all, the public transportation system is so easy that you leave the house feeling carefree and go anywhere you want.
Then we were surprised on our last night there. In the evening, I wanted to say good-bye to another young lady who is special to me. She was at work at a Seven-Eleven in the community of Garcia. My phone’s map said it was 16 miles away and would take 43 minutes to get there.
We gave the Uber driver our address, but when we arrived, there was no Seven-Eleven in sight. It took a bit of figuring to get past the mistake and get the actual address. Our Uber driver was visibly frustrated with us, but we were scared to get out in that place.
My sister cleared the ride on her Uber app, which paid him, and set up another Uber ride with him, since, apparently, they can’t just change addresses mid-route. The new address was at least another half an hour away. The driver didn’t seem too happy about that at all.
An hour and a half after we had left the house, we were on a long stretch of highway with no roads crossing. We passed the Seven-Eleven but had to go another 4 kilometers (2.4 miles) to get to an exit to turn around.
We offered to pay cash for him to wait for us for 15 minutes, then pay regularly for another ride, but he got away from us as fast as he could.
When we were ready to go, we arranged for another Uber which was 15 minutes away, but then it cancelled on us, and a second Uber promised, then cancelled, too.
Estela, whom we were visiting, got one of her departing coworkers, a gas pump attendant (they still pump gas and clean your windshields there), to drive us to a shopping plaza about 15 minutes toward the direction we were going. There, they said, we’d easily be able to get an Uber or a taxi.
We arrived at 10 p.m., but the Ubers my sister reserved kept canceling, and then the battery on her phone ran out. We crossed a frighteningly busy road to get to a Starbucks so I could use their wi-fi to figure out how to get a taxi with my phone.
By then it was getting a little scary, but in the back of our mind we knew we someone we could call for a ride if worse came to worse. It just would have been really embarrassing and undoubtedly gotten us a lecture about safety.
I couldn’t figure anything out, so I asked a couple of ladies for help. They told us to go back across the road to stand directly in front of the Soriana store for a taxi.
There will be taxis there at 10:45 p.m.? I asked. Of course, they replied, waiting on people to be done with their grocery shopping.
We crossed the scary road again, and went this time to the store entrance, and sure enough, got a taxi right away. The trip only took about 15 minutes, at a cost of 70 pesos ($3.50).
We arrived around 11:15 p.m. At that time the next night, I would be back in my own car, driving home from the Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
On that way home, driving from Raleigh to Henry County, I sat comfortably in my car and played my radio and podcasts as I desired, wondering anew at the freedom of having one’s own car, too.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.