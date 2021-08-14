Public transportation is convenient and easy to navigate -- for the most part

It gets exciting (at least for a small-town girl like me) when you have to change metro lines: You get off one metro at a major station, then look for the signs for the metro line that crosses it. You go up or down several flights of stairs or escalators to reach it, and of course, you have to get on the train going in the correct direction.

I never figured out the buses, but just followed my hostess from metro to bus or vice-versa.

With our American dollars, even a 45-minute Uber drive was only between $5 and $7, not bad – especially when we wanted to go somewhere on our own which was too far from any metro stop.

Our hostess, who works full-time, earns about $65 a week – so going somewhere and back on an Uber would be more than a day’s wage. She takes the metro to work, and her kids take it to school.

My sister has the Uber app on her phone. She simply types in where she wants to go, and Uber locates nearby drivers. When one accepts the trip, the GPS shows both the driver and passenger how close they are to each other. It tells the passenger what kind of car is coming, and in how many minutes it will arrive.

All in all, the public transportation system is so easy that you leave the house feeling carefree and go anywhere you want.