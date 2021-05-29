Rain is a brief respite from the stifling heat of summer to come

It’s crunch time.

Until this weekend, anyone with gardens or a lawn has been under tight deadlines of watering. It’s been so dry for so long that everything is wilting, thirsty, burning up. While you’re watering this area over here, that area over there is dying.

And when you walk across the lawn, unless you’ve been watering it practically non-stop, the now brown grass that was so lush and green just a few weeks ago crunches under your footsteps.

Did your lawn and gardens barely hold on until this weekend’s rain? Did you urge them along, giving water here and there, whispering with encouragement, “Hang on – it’s just a few more days now?”

Surely this weekend’s rain is the borderline between which plants may survive and what can be considered officially dead.

Until now, there might have been some hope that that little tomato plant that had lost its leaves still could put out new leaves once it regained its foothold on life. Do pepper plants do that, regenerate so easily?

Do your impatiens or, worse (because they’re perennials we depend upon year after year) hosta bed have holes in them left by those plants that couldn’t catch their breaths in this oppressive, dry heat?

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}