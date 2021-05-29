Rain is a brief respite from the stifling heat of summer to come

It’s crunch time.
Until this weekend, anyone with gardens or a lawn has been under tight deadlines of watering. It’s been so dry for so long that everything is wilting, thirsty, burning up. While you’re watering this area over here, that area over there is dying.
And when you walk across the lawn, unless you’ve been watering it practically non-stop, the now brown grass that was so lush and green just a few weeks ago crunches under your footsteps.
Did your lawn and gardens barely hold on until this weekend’s rain? Did you urge them along, giving water here and there, whispering with encouragement, “Hang on – it’s just a few more days now?”
Surely this weekend’s rain is the borderline between which plants may survive and what can be considered officially dead.
Until now, there might have been some hope that that little tomato plant that had lost its leaves still could put out new leaves once it regained its foothold on life. Do pepper plants do that, regenerate so easily?
Do your impatiens or, worse (because they’re perennials we depend upon year after year) hosta bed have holes in them left by those plants that couldn’t catch their breaths in this oppressive, dry heat?
It seems like we’ve crossed the line of no return. The rain is a brief respite, hitting our reset button, but we’re now basically facing the long haul of stifling hot weather.
Despite the hot days we’ve been having, the average high temperature in Martinsville is 77 degrees in May. For June we’re looking at 84.
Dare I say it? July, 87, and August, 85. However, high 80s are nothing compared to those days it explodes into the high 90s, which leave you too weak to walk and gasping for breath.
We can look for nighttime average temperatures of 50 in May, 59 in June, 64 in July and 62 in August.
When it gets too hot to handle, I try to remember my despair during the cold winter days. I thought those cold days that pierce through your body to your very bones would never end and daydreamed of – no, not the high 90s of summer but the lovely 70s of spring … but certainly would have preferred the high 90s of summer.
So I dare not complain.
There’s a useful term I learned when my daughter was in daycare. Apparently, the teachers used it often, because she came to repeat it cheerfully at home when things weren’t going quite as she wanted but she had decided to be a good sport about accepting defeat.
“You get what you get, and you don’t have a fit.”
And so we enter (by experience before by actual calendar date) summer.
