Recipes for a classic home-cooked supper

TODAY’S WORD is borborygmus. Example: It was hard to maintain composure in church with all that borborygmus coming from Uncle Ralph, who had overdone it on Christmas.

FRIDAY’S WORD was smouster. It means to eat secretly. Example: Don’t blame those missing cookies on Santa Claus; I know how you smouster.

Recipes

People love sharing recipes, and the Stroller is a great place for that. Why not send in some of your favorites?

If you would like us to look up a particular recipe that has been featured in the Bulletin before, we can try, and we might succeed. For any recipe before 2010, we’d need the exact date it ran in the newspaper in order to look it up on microfiche (and patience to come up with results, because it’s time-consuming). Around 2008 or after, we (and you, at home) probably could find it by looking it up on the Bulletin website.

Here’s one we’ve had a request for: Ernestine Morrison’s potato salad, which was featured in the Bulletin in June 1999. In the article with it, she was pictured with her granddaughter Cassandra Pritchett on her lap, who was a baby back then. (You can see that picture on www.martinsvillebulletin.com.)

Potato salad

6 large potatoes

1 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup salad dressing

3/4 cup sweet pickle cubes

1 medium onion, chopped

1 TBS vinegar

1 TBS mustard

1/2 to 3/4 cup sugar

2 stalks celery, chopped

3 boiled eggs, mashed

1 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

1 tsp. celery seed

paprika

Dice and cook potatoes, drain and let cool.

Add all ingredients; mix well. Pour into bowl and sprinkle with paprika. Chill until ready to serve.

Meatloaf

1 1/2 lbs. ground beef

1 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. black pepper

1 small can tomato sauce

1 small can stewed tomatoes

3/4 cup oatmeal

1 medium onion, chopped

2 eggs, beaten

t tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1/4 cup chopped green pepper

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix all ingredients and form into a loaf. Bake in loaf pan for 1 hour 10 minutes.

Sweet potato pie

6 medium cooked sweet potatoes

2 TBS flour

3 cups sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 stick butter, melted and cooled

3 eggs

1 tsp. vanilla

1 tsp. lemon

1/2 tsp. nutmeg

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

1/4 tsp. ginger

1 small can milk

1/4 tsp. salt

2 9-inch pie shells

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Mash potatoes using a mixer and measure out 4 cups pulp to use. Stir into the potatoes sugar, flour, eggs, salt, milk, flavorings and spices. Add cooled butter and blend well. Pour into unbaked pie shells and bake for 1 hour. Makes two 9-inch pies.

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: It is the custom in France for children to leave a glass of wine for Père Noël (Father Christmas) and hay and other treats for his donkey, Gui (French for mistletoe).

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Though Christmas Day is over, we are still in Christmastide. When does Christmastide start and stop?

