Recipes for some warm chili and dip for cool winter days

TODAY’S WORD is smize. Example: Julie compared pictures of herself when she was a teenager to those of her daughter -- while she was usually pictured with a wide, toothy grin, Bailee, like all the girls of her generation, usually has a smize plastered on her face.

MONDAY’S WORD was responsive. It means reacting swiftly and positively. Example: The politician was more responsive to the society men over cocktails at the club than he was to the majority of the people who signed petitions and showed up at government meetings.

Confusion cleared up

Last week, we listed out some Christmas carol lyrics that tend to confuse people. Peter D. Marshall sent in one that was not on the list but actually probably is the most common:

"'Round yon virgin' is one that confuses a lot of people. They think that it is describing Mary as young and round. In fact, it's merely the continuation of the previous sentence. If you read it — not sing it — without pausing you can get it more easily. 'All is calm, all is bright round yon virgin.' That is, all is calm and bright surrounding (around, or 'round for short) that virgin over there (yon, short for yonder)," he wrote by email.

Recipes

The following recipes come from Tammy Luther in a June 1999 Bulletin Cook of the Week article and seem perfect for winter days. At the time, Luther was the coordinator of the 10th Annual Chili Cook-off, a fundraiser for Stepping Stones.

Confessional Chili

2 or 3 large onions, chopped

4 large garlic, minced

3 or 4 jalapenos, chopped

3 TBS peanut oil

3 lbs. lean chopped sirloin

1 (28 oz.) cans tomatoes

Salt and pepper

1 TBS coriander

3 TBS cumin

1 tsp. thyme

1 tsp. oregano

4 bay leaves

beans of choice (optional)

Saute vegetables in the oil for 5 minutes. Brown and drain chopped sirloin. Combine, add the spices and simmer for 1 hour.

Cheesy Chili Dip

1 lb. hot sausage, browned, crumbled and drained

1 lb. Velveeta cheese

1 can chili with beans

1 cup sour cream

1 jar medium pimiento cheese

Tortilla chips

In a saucepan, mix all ingredients except tortilla chips. Heat slowly over low heat. Serve hot with tortilla chips.

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Though by some measures Christmas is all over, by others, it's barely begun. The Twelve Days of Christmas is the time period between Christmas and Jan. 6, known as Epiphany, which marks the day the Three Wise Men arrived at the manger with their gifts for Baby Jesus. In some traditions, children receive their Christmas gifts on Epiphany, echoing the time the Wise Men delivered their gifts. Some churches also celebrate Epiphany as remembering the time Jesus was baptized, at around age 30.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: In local tiendas and panaderias (Mexican-style stores and bakeries) this week, you'll likely see the round Rosca de Reyes cake. What is its significance?

