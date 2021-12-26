Recipes to spend vacation week in the kitchen

TODAY’S WORD is responsive. Example: The politician was more responsive to the society men over cocktails at the club than he was to the majority of the people who signed petitions and showed up at government meetings.

SUNDAY’S WORD was borborygmus. It means a rumbling or gurgling noise made by the movement of fluid and gas in the intestines. Example: It was hard to maintain composure in church with all that borborygmus coming from Uncle Ralph, who had overdone it on Christmas.

School being out this week means more cooking for the kids, so why not try some recipes from the Bulletin archives?

Remember when “Oriental salad” was the rage back 20 years ago? People were raving at the surprise of mandarin oranges and almond slices in salads with tangy sweet dressing. Here is one such recipe that Melissa Mills shared in June 1999. After that, two recipes from Sherry Routh of Martinsville.

Oriental Chicken Salad

1/4 cup soy sauce

1 TBS sesame oil

1 TBS honey

1 TBS dry sherry

2 tsp. stir-fry seasoning

1 lb. chicken breast halves, boneless and skinless

1 head lettuce

1 (11 oz.) can mandarin oranges, drained

1 red bell pepper, cut into strips

sliced almonds

Combine soy sauce, sesame oil, honey, dry sherry and stir-fry seasoning. Marinate chicken in it for at least 30 minutes, then grill or broil chicken until done.

Place chicken on bed of lettuce and arrange oranges and peppers strips around it. Spoon dressing over top and sprinkle with almonds.

For the dressing, mix:

3 TBS olive oil

2 TBS rice vinegar

1 TBS honey

1 TBS soy sauce

1 tsp. stir-fry seasoning

Cooked cabbage

1 head cabbage

1/2 cup water

dash ground red pepper

3 TBS sugar

1/8 tsp.pepper

1/4 tsp. salt

heaping tablespoon shortening

Chop cabbage. Place in saucepan and add remaining ingredients. Cook covered, but stirring occasionally, on medium heat, until almost all the liquid is gone.

Carrot cake

3 cups carrots, grated

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 cups sugar

2 tsp. baking soda

2 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. cinnamon

1/2 tsp. salt

4 eggs, beaten well

1 1/4 cup vegetable oil

1 tsp. vanilla

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Combine carrots, four, sugar, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon and salt. Stir in eggs, vanilla and vegetable oil Mix well.

Spoon batter into three greased and floured 9-ich cake pans.

Bake for 30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in cake comes out clean.

Spread frosting between layers and on top of cake while still warm.

For frosting, cream 16 oz. powdered sugar, 8 oz. softened cream cheese, 1/3 cup butter, 1 tsp. vanilla and (optional) 1 cup chopped pecans.

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Christmastide refers to the Twelve Days of Christmas, which run this year from Saturday (Christmas) through Wednesday, Jan. 5.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the word used to mean the arrival of the Wise Men to Jesus from following the star?

