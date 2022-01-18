Redher: The future is as bright as we make it

‘Money makes the world go around:” It is a truism, and however morally objectionable, it is a fact.

It also applies to Henry County and all of the existing regions, from the city of Martinsville to the many significant regions, all of which have contributed to this area’s rich history. Bassett, Fieldale, Rangely, Ridgeway, Stanley town, Collinsville, Fontaine, Blackberry, Figsboro, Horsepasture, Preston, Axton, Koehler, Chestnut Knob, and many other areas are the jewels in the crown of our county.

The 1900’s were a time of historic growth for railroad expansion, furniture industries, textiles and knitting mills, chemical plants and all the required necessary medical and educational upgrades.

If you read any of the history of this region you cannot help to be impressed by the leadership that kept pace with the progress. All of the mileposts of change were met, were accepted as challenges, and were brought to fruition by many dedicated citizens.

Now we are in a new century. It presents a whole new set of problems. We must look to our entire county as an opportunity to shine. We have so many facilities already in place that we just need to plug into new opportunities.

I know the local planning commission folks are buying into this. They know we have unlimited potential. We have medical, educational, eldercare, entertainment and community services, and a beautifully visual county. We are a county of religious diversity. We are a communication hub, a transportation facility, we are between two significant airports, and we have our own local Blue Ridge Airport for private and local air service, already undergoing improvements.

Yes, “Money makes the world go round,” but it is the people that put that money where it needs to go. As citizens of Henry County, we need to put our prayers and trust in our leaders like those before us did in the 1900’s.

I have driven all through the county and the current city of Martinsville, and our area is “well churched” with every denomination and sect. But we are still missing those who need to be connected to faith. Those are the folks who will help us pray and succeed in our future.

There are more folks coming who will find a home here. Reach out and show them our love for faith and loyalty to Henry County.

I came here in 1968 when times were good, and I stayed and learned our history and I still participate and feel more connected and active that I would have where I was born and raised. Be optimistic; be supportive; the old adage “If you can’t help, don’t hinder” is very important to our future. Adopt the concept of “a county with towns, for a great future.” Help make it happen; don’t be pessimistic. The future here is as bright as we make it.

The writer lives in Ridgeway.

