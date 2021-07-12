Reuniting and it feels so good

TODAY’S WORD is ambiguous. Example: Sometimes political leaders make comments that are intentionally ambiguous.

MONDAY’S WORD was arcane. It means understood by few; mysterious or secret. Example: Barry might have enjoyed the Western Civilization class better if he weren’t so flustered by the arcane stories on minor political relationships Professor Bryant kept throwing in there.

Reunion season

Summer tends to be reunion season, and this year more than many, reunions have generated new interest. The lost year of the pandemic means a 2-year gap for most.

In that spirit the Elgin family is getting together Saturday at the Fairystone Fire Station. The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. But the important part — the potluck lunch — is at noon.

Big reunions

The Stroller came from a family in which reunions were not just annual but, in some cases, multiple times annual.