TODAY’S WORD is ambiguous. Example: Sometimes political leaders make comments that are intentionally ambiguous.
MONDAY’S WORD was arcane. It means understood by few; mysterious or secret. Example: Barry might have enjoyed the Western Civilization class better if he weren’t so flustered by the arcane stories on minor political relationships Professor Bryant kept throwing in there.
Reunion season
Summer tends to be reunion season, and this year more than many, reunions have generated new interest. The lost year of the pandemic means a 2-year gap for most.
In that spirit the Elgin family is getting together Saturday at the Fairystone Fire Station. The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. But the important part — the potluck lunch — is at noon.
Big reunions
The Stroller came from a family in which reunions were not just annual but, in some cases, multiple times annual.
The paternal grandmother’s family — which consisted of three brothers and two sisters — gathered each summer and fall (for birthdays) and on Christmas Day night to feed and celebrate. There were prize-winning dishes at the buffet tables — yes, plural — and the Baptist church basement punch, made primarily of orange sherbet and ginger ale, was served at each. At Christmas, sometimes eggnog and always fruitcake were there.
As the brothers and sisters passed away — only one remains, nearly 100 years old — the reunion boiled down to a still-highly-attended family affair at a cousin’s sprawling farm house — she’s a state fair grand champion cook — on the Sunday before Father’s Day. About 50 to 75 people attend each year.
The rest of The Stroller’s family also has annual reunions, and some of them even went to state parks as the attendees sprawled across generations. Some also have been scheduled for more than one day and required registration with name tags.
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Men’s names started being used in even rotation with women’s names for hurricanes in 1978.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: There’ is a Guinness Book of World Records entry for the largest family reunion. How many people do you think showed up to reach such a record?
