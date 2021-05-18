Riddle me this: What is 'Red Okra'?

TODAY’S WORD is sickle. Example: The flag of the Soviet Union from 1922 through 1991 featured a hammer and a sickle.
TUESDAY’S WORD was implement. It means a tool, utensil, or other piece of equipment, especially as used for a particular purpose. Example: Jack bought several soil implements at the auction Saturday and now can't wait to get out there and use them.
Riddle
Two fathers and two sons went fishing one day. They were there the whole day and only caught three fish. One father said, that is enough for all of us, we will have one each. How can this be possible?
Bowling Red Okra
Years ago, the late Juanita Bowling of Irisburg gave The Stroller seeds for a special okra that she said has been in the Bowling family for years. The okra is a striking deep red color and is called Bowling Red Okra.
Bowling Red Okra seeds are sold by heirloom seed companies. Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds describes it as "lovely plants that grow 7-8 feet tall and have deep red stems. The great-tasting pods are long and thin, being quite tender even when longer than most. This heirloom has been grown by the Bowling family of Virginia since at least the 1920s." It's also sold by Southern Exposure, Fifth Season Gardening and more.
Juanita Barrow Bowling, who died in January 2020, was a sweet woman whose log cabin was surrounded by all sorts of beautiful plants, and the inside also was filled with houseplants, all of which she happily shared with anyone. She also was a major supporter of Stepping Stones, a day center for people with developmental disabilities.
Riddle answer
There was the father, his son, and his son's son. This equals two fathers and two sons for a total of three.
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The population of Patrick County has remained steady through the past century. It was 17,195 in 1910, then lowered to 16,850 in 1920. It has gone up and down through the decades since, reaching a low of 15,282 in 1960 and 1970 and a high of 19,407 in 2000, with the latest available figure being 17,748 in 2019.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The population of Henry County in 1910 was 18,459. By what decade did the population double that figure?
