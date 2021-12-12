Roach: Trump does not deserve Americans' appreciation

In reference to our fellow American, Mr. Steve Eanes' letter dated Nov. 9, "Trump was not appreciated:" The answer is simple. He didn't deserve any. We all know everything about his past.
We thank you, Mr. Eanes, for continuously reminding us of some of the disgusting and thoughtless mistakes that he actually made while "trying" to be a president. I wonder if Mr. Eanes and all the other honest, hard-working Americans realize that we have paid Trump's taxes for him during his whole non-working life. He preferred to pay lawyers millions of dollars to get him out of paying taxes and to handle his senseless lawsuits and bankruptcies. But wait -- he does claim to have paid $750 in taxes for two different years. What a joke!
We the People also witnessed him promise to build his "beautiful" wall on the southern border, and he was going to make Mexico pay for it. Ha, ha, ha. Guess what. We, the tax-paying Americans, have paid for the mess that he made there so far.
Next. Please don't forget about the COVID-19 pandemic that he promised would end as soon as the 2020 election was over. Ha, ha, ha. Only 756,000+ innocent, tax-paying Americans have died because of his ignorance. No laughing matter there, right?
Next. Please don't forget the Jan. 6 insurrection on our great country's beautiful and majestic Capitol Building. We all witnessed that on all of the the major news networks, including Fox TV. How can anyone say that ws just a group of "patriotic Americans" on a daily tour? Ha, ha, ha -- get real!
Wake up, America, and accept the truth. What was Trump doing during this horrible attempted coup? He was in our White House watching it on TV for three hours and hoping that the domestic terrorists would succeed in overthrowing our government. Sickening!
So please don't try to convince me and our fellow Americans that Trump deserves any appreciation. But if you must, keep reminding us of the ignorant things that he supposedly didn't do, because it is all etched in our memory as it happened on live TV and hopefully "We the People" will never, never forget. Please remember that the truth will set you free, and it is a lot easier to remember than a bunch of misinformed lies.
P.S. Due to Biden's historic Build Back Better plan and all of its great packages for "We the People," he will go down in history as the greatest president of all time.
God, please bless our wonderful country and its wonderful citizens.
The writer lives in Ridgeway.