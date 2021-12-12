Roach: Trump does not deserve Americans' appreciation

In reference to our fellow American, Mr. Steve Eanes' letter dated Nov. 9, "Trump was not appreciated:" The answer is simple. He didn't deserve any. We all know everything about his past.

We thank you, Mr. Eanes, for continuously reminding us of some of the disgusting and thoughtless mistakes that he actually made while "trying" to be a president. I wonder if Mr. Eanes and all the other honest, hard-working Americans realize that we have paid Trump's taxes for him during his whole non-working life. He preferred to pay lawyers millions of dollars to get him out of paying taxes and to handle his senseless lawsuits and bankruptcies. But wait -- he does claim to have paid $750 in taxes for two different years. What a joke!

We the People also witnessed him promise to build his "beautiful" wall on the southern border, and he was going to make Mexico pay for it. Ha, ha, ha. Guess what. We, the tax-paying Americans, have paid for the mess that he made there so far.

Next. Please don't forget about the COVID-19 pandemic that he promised would end as soon as the 2020 election was over. Ha, ha, ha. Only 756,000+ innocent, tax-paying Americans have died because of his ignorance. No laughing matter there, right?