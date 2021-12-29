Roberts: Attention should be on preservation

To the editor:

The windy testimonial authored by Saleno Zito in Wednesday’s Bulletin was an enormous waste of editorial page space. Where in the world does the Bulletin get these awful pontifications when there are so many other editorials that are genuinely educational or uplifting or which inspire community betterment?

Ms. Zito’s rapturous remarks about someone named Steven Rinella, a writer who lives in Montana but hunts in Alaska, exuding the joys of killing animals for pleasure was a waste of printer’s ink and reader’s time. No one needs to kill wild animals to survive. They kill for pleasure.

Surely the Bulletin can atone for this gratuitous blather by publishing editorials about the rapid extinction of animal, bird and even insect species attributable to too many of us; about the growing corpulence of our citizens and its attendant harm to their health and to our health care system; about the benefits of conservation; of the merits of preserving our disappearing natural habitats?

No species has ever been able to effortlessly eradicate all other species at will until ours acquired this awesome power in the 20th century. Steven Rinella and his acolyte Saleno Zito can enjoy nature without killing the animals struggling to survive in it.

James Roberts

Stanleytown

