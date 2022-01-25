Roberts: Solar panels -- in public hearing Wednesday -- being allowed to ruin the county

Something is wrong with the process by which change is permitted in Henry County.

We elect Supervisors to represent our interests but, for reasons unknown to me, they have delegated the responsibility to oversee the most substantive change to our county, a change that has the potential to surpass in angst the demand of Martinsville, the cash-strapped city, to become a county responsibility.

The change to which I refer is the conversion of open land now available either to grow something or to use for recreation into farms full of stationary large, black panes of man-made materials, solar farms by any other name. The panes – operational only when the sun is shining -- constituting these solar farms are so offensive to the eye that ordinances throughout the Unites States require they be shielded from view.

These same ordinances also have other conditions regulating solar farms. Foremost among them is the cost to decommission them. This is a significant concern because, given the lifespan of solar panels, in all likelihood the solar farm owners will be experiencing their eternal reward when it's time, 40 years later, to remove and properly dispose of acres and acres of solar panels.

Here’s what’s amiss in Henry County: One unelected county official – the planning director – and the five appointees comprising the county Board of Zoning Appeals are inexorably changing the county’s appearance and its economy. They are doing so using a rezoning process which may have been applicable years gone by but fails today to recognize the lasting impact they are enabling without the greater public’s consent.

For example, when farmland or land used for recreation becomes a solar farm, the demand disappears for farm implements, tractors, seed, fertilizers and for taxpaying employees to produce food. The same can be said for maintaining golf courses, whether their structures or irrigation systems. The specialized equipment and skills to service them are no longer needed.

The invasion of the solar panels is being waged for the profit of out-of-town vendors using made-in-China panels. They are exploiting counties with accommodating ordinances, the vast majority if not all of which are based on a template crafted by the solar panel industry.

Regardless its source, our county ordinance needs editing to ensure the greater public knows and approves of the profound transformations the six unelected individuals are adjudicating. Our Supervisors can fix this failing by making wider and more frequent distributions of public announcements like the following which was published in last Sunday's edition of the Bulletin:

"The Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 26, in the Summerlin Room, Henry County Administration Building. The agenda includes one item: A public hearing will be held to receive citizen input into the possible issuance of a special use permit that would allow for the construction of a large scale-solar energy facility. The proposal is to develop a 90 MW facility covering approximately 378 acres in the Iriswood District. The properties it would cover are located generally in the northeast vicinity of Mountain Valley Road and Dees Road, and along Summerset Drive and Rufus Road."

Be there or be square.

The author lives in Stanleytown.