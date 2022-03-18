Robertson: At DFTA, educators' sexy dress was inconsistent

Can you put a price tag on influence? Our local educators have apparently placed the value at $90,000.

Of course I’m referencing the horrendous example recently set at the “Dancing for the Arts” event held in the Martinsville High School auditorium. Influence has been lost that I do not believe it will be regained without a public statement.

While young people can be impressionable to a fault, they spot inconsistencies from miles away. The current inconsistency has been committed by a high-ranking school administrator, two current K-12 educators, and a retired educator.

The Henry County Public Schools Dress Standard says, “No pants…higher than 5” above the knee are permitted unless another layer of clothing is worn under them. Shorts, skirts, and dresses must be no higher than 5” above the knee…” The Martinsville City Public Schools Student Code of Conduct says, “Clothing should fit, be neat and clean, and conform to standards of safety, good taste and decency. Clothing that exposes cleavage, private parts, the midriff, or undergarments, or that is otherwise sexually provocative, is prohibited.”

At Dancing for the Arts female participants dawned hip-high fish-net stockings and Daisy Duke short-shorts, and more cleavage was seen than with a visit to the Grand Canyon. One man had no shirt on at all! These all flaunting their own school dress codes.

Locals are whispering of it all, but some fear to speak openly. It’s a novel scene of students being instructed in decorum and modesty by adults who have acted without either; it hints of Hawthorne.

Someone says, “Well, school wasn’t in session.” Do we tell students decency is on a time schedule? Students could rightfully ask, “Why submit to an arbitrary rule?” Do we bind a standard on students, but grant allowances to educators? Good for thee, but not for me.

What of the $90,000? I don’t believe school officials are ready to say, “The ends justify the means.” They would essentially be saying “We raised $90,000 by removing our clothes and dancing.”

Considering March is Women’s History month I say that public schools need to soul-search. Annually high school girls are encouraged to dance in front of middle-aged men in short skirts. When said that way, cheerleading sounds grotesque. Why do female athletes always wear short-shorts in their sports, but young men don’t? When prom season arrives can the young ladies dress as their educators did in this event?

Some won’t want to admit it, but the Bible shapes our sense of decency. Upon eating from the “Tree of Knowledge of Good and Evil” one of the first actions of Adam and Eve was an attempt to cover their nakedness. God properly clothed them with “coats of skin” which were probably tunics. When Israel became a nation part of their legislature stated that to have your thigh uncovered was to be naked (Exo. 28:42; Isa. 47:3). The New Testament calls for modesty in 1Timothy 2:9.

And to think: a Methodist preacher almost participated in this event. Good thing Keith Ritchie moved when he did.

The writer lives in Martinsville.