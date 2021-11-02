Robertson: Baldwin should not be judged for the shooting

“What goes around comes around.” Another way of saying this might be, “For with what judgment ye judge, ye shall be judged” (Matthew 7:2). As reports of Alec Baldwin’s accidental shooting were released one of Baldwin’s Tweets from four years ago began to resurface:
“I wonder how it must feel to wrongfully kill someone…”
Baldwin tweeted the above regarding the Huntington Beach police officer (Eric Esparza) shooting. Officer Esparza was punched by a homeless man who then reached for his, Esparza’s, service belt. Esparza was not charged and the shooting was deemed justified self-defense. While he was not charged it is uncertain what will become of Balwdin. Santa Fe Distract Attorney told NBC News, “Does that mean that charges will be filed? Not necessarily. It also doesn’t mean that they won’t be filed.”
This is the opinion page and my opinion is that I am not going to crucify the man. Amidst today’s “cancel culture,” folks are going to have to start being gracious. Whatever the authorities discover and decide, it’s not going to be “premeditated murder.”
Many that are upset right now are only upset over politics. Over the past five years Baldwin made repeat visits to Saturday Night Live to satirize President Trump; Baldwin has been massively outspoken against President Trump. In 2016 and 2020 I voted for Donald Trump. So what? We’re all still neighbors despite political differences.
People are not going to be able to blame the gun in this death. Loads of movies are filmed with prop guns and people do not die. It’s obviously not the gun’s fault, but rather the people who handle the gun. It’s an abysmal reflection upon Republicans who will only see Baldwin as a Democrat-mouthpiece bleeding in the water. It’s a dreadful look upon Democrats who will only see a soap-box for “gun-grabbing,” but won’t see it as a man losing his wife, Halyna Hutchins.
Celebrities live in a different world than us. Police officers, like Eric Esparza, live in a different world than us. However, we are all just people and people make mistakes. When I make my biggest mistake I hope you’ll remember this letter and be gracious to me. Bryan Stevens said, “Each person is more than the worst thing they’ve ever done.” Jesus said, “forgive, and ye shall be forgiven” (Luke 6:37).