Robertson: Baldwin should not be judged for the shooting

“What goes around comes around.” Another way of saying this might be, “For with what judgment ye judge, ye shall be judged” (Matthew 7:2). As reports of Alec Baldwin’s accidental shooting were released one of Baldwin’s Tweets from four years ago began to resurface:

“I wonder how it must feel to wrongfully kill someone…”

Baldwin tweeted the above regarding the Huntington Beach police officer (Eric Esparza) shooting. Officer Esparza was punched by a homeless man who then reached for his, Esparza’s, service belt. Esparza was not charged and the shooting was deemed justified self-defense. While he was not charged it is uncertain what will become of Balwdin. Santa Fe Distract Attorney told NBC News, “Does that mean that charges will be filed? Not necessarily. It also doesn’t mean that they won’t be filed.”

This is the opinion page and my opinion is that I am not going to crucify the man. Amidst today’s “cancel culture,” folks are going to have to start being gracious. Whatever the authorities discover and decide, it’s not going to be “premeditated murder.”