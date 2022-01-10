Robertson: Poitier's 1967 films still speak to today

The unfortunate thing isn’t that Sydney Poitier has died, but that so many Millennials have never seen his movies.

My wife told me, “That actor you liked, Sidney Poitier, he died today.” She went on to say, “I’ve never seen any of his movies.”

More than making movies, Poitier made statements.

When Mr. Tibbs, played by Poitier, slapped Mr. Endicott in the green house in the movie “In the Heat of the Night,” America got the statement: Mr. Tibbs was no second-class citizen. In 1967 I cannot imagine what Black folks thought when they saw a Black man slap a white man on screen. Any pleasure taken in the scene was certainly justified. However, Mr. Tibbs was nothing akin to 1987’s rap-group “N.W.A.” shouting, “F the police!” Mr. Tibbs was the police. Poitier’s statement was not against law and order, but for equality.

1967 was a busy year for Poitier, also being the year “To Sir, With Love” hit the silver screen. What happens when a Black man gets to teach a class of White students? He returns evil for evil? No, he endears himself to them and finally wins their affections.

Our current school systems might learn from “Mr. Thackery,” who slipped on boxing gloves during gym class to teach the school bully a lesson. A lesson that went through the boy’s gut rather than his head. Maybe corporal punishment needs to make a comeback?

Finally, probably his biggest splash, “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” also premiered in 1967. In 1965 the U.S. Department of Labor published, often called “The Moynihan Report,” but officially titled, “The Negro Family.” Page six of The Moynihan Report stated that one in four Black women living in certain cities who had been married were now divorced or separated from their husbands. To release the film in America when they did was a monumental endeavor.

In “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” Poitier plays Dr. John Prentice, a widower being introduced to his soon-to-be in-laws – who are white. Many of today’s movies are just a 90-minute dramas about two adults parting after having a one-night stand, but Dr. Prentice wants to marry this woman many years his junior, not just get her into bed. In order to do so he coolly wades through everyone’s narrow thinking, even that of his own parents.

Poitier’s films certainly should be celebrated as we approach February, but in reality his principles portrayed should be celebrated by all as the picture of moral fiber that built this country. Near the end of “Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner” Dr. Prentice gave an impassioned monologue to his father regarding the dead weight of the previous generation in which he made this famous quote: “Dad, you think of yourself as a colored man—I think of myself as a man.”

To quote Shakespeare’s Mark Antony: “His life was gentle, and the elements so mix’d in him that Nature might stand up And say to all the world ‘This was a man!’.” Sidney Poitier was a man; he was beautiful.

The writer lives in Martinsville.